Download logoThe total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 4048; of these eighty- eight (88) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are Five-Hundred-Eighty-Two (582). Among the confirmed cases, 51 of them are male and 37 are female. All of them are Ethiopians and their age ranges from 8 to 75 years. Among the cases seventy-three (73) of them are identified from Addis Ababa (nineteen have contact with a confirmed case, one with a travel hi