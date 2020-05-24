Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 update, 23 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

265 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported:

133 – Lagos 34 – Oyo 28 – Edo 23 – Ogun 22 – FCT 6 – Plateau 5 – Kaduna 3 – Borno 3 – Niger 2 – Kwara 2 – Bauchi 2 – Anambra 2 – Enugu

Total confirmed cases: 7526 Discharged: 2174 Deaths: 221

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) – Nigeria.Media filesDownload logo