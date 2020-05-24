Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (24 May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Total cumulative confirmed positive cases – 721
Total number of deaths – 40
Active new cases – 100
Active cases at Isolation Centres – 440
Cumulative recoveries – 241
Number currently in quarantine – 1,939
Number discharged from quarantine – 3,458
