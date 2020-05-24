Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (24 May 2020)

Download logoHighlights of the situation report No cases tested positive for COVID-19. Five (5) new recoveries were reported from Bulawayo. 1284 RDT screening tests and 142 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 36538 (21202 RDT and 15336 PCR). To date the total number of confirmed cases remains at 56; recovered 23, active cases 29 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020. Number of Tests Done N