Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 update, 23 May 2020

23 new COVID-19 cases confirmed. The total confirmed cases is now 198.

19 new cases are truck drivers who arrived via Elegu and Busia while 4 cases are contacts to previously confirmed truck drivers.

All contacts were under quarantine at the time of test.

