Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 23 May 2020

Highlights of the situation report

No cases tested positive for COVID-19. Five (5) new recoveries were reported from Bulawayo. 1284 RDT screening tests and 142 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 36538 (21202 RDT and 15336 PCR). To date the total number of confirmed cases remains at 56; recovered 23, active cases 29 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.

Number of Tests Done

Number of Confirmed Cases

Number Recovered

Number of Active Cases

Deceased

Province

RDT

PCR

New

Cum

New

Cum

New

Cum

Bulawayo

7

1

0

12

5

9

2

0

1

Harare

20

90

0

24

0

9

13

0

2

Manicaland

41

46

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Mash Cent.

30

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Mash East

0

0

0

6

0

4

2

0

0

Mash West

249

3

0

5

0

0

4

0

1

Midlands

706

0

0

4

0

0

4

0

0

Masvingo

0

0

0

1

0

0

1

0

0

Mat North

0

0

0

1

0

1

0

0

0

Mat South

231

0

0

3

0

0

3

0

0

Total

1284

142

0

56

5

23

29

0

4

COVID-19 can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth which are spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

