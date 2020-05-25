APO

Centurion Plus launches a full-suite Tax and Investment Service for Africa

While many African governments and private businesses will have to grapple with the paucity of funds and other Post-COVID-19 issues, the resurgence of a thriving private sector will be the shot-in-the-arm for a new solid African economy to emerge.

It has become clear that Africa must depend more on itself to unlock its potentials and to thrive as an economic bloc.

We know that the ability of the private sector (both local and international) to prospect on a regional and Africa-wide basis must be significantly boosted by a robust mix of incentives and we are certain that African home-grown professionals are now sufficiently equipped to provide a full-suite of tested and trusted business support services, which we consider a key structural incentive. 

Taking the lead in meeting this need, Centurion Plus (https://bit.ly/3gkvEVh) launches its full-suite Africa Tax and Investment Service, to be powered by its fully integrated resource base of country-qualified and internationally mobile professionals. 

While as an Africa-focused Group, we are in constant engagement with governments, institutions and the private sector across Africa on reducing commercial and regulatory bars to entry and levelling the playing field, what we have launched here ensures that businesses can invest and transact end-to-end in Africa (including in ultra-frontier markets), with absolute confidence and at the most competitive business cost. Businesses within Africa will in addition benefit from our Rest-of-Africa legal advisory support, as we recognize the value of retaining home country lawyers and advisors, while other international investors can take advantage of our All-of-Africa legal advisory support. We are confident that our army of African talent will revolutionize Africa’s professional services industry.

– Zion Adeoye, Managing Director, Centurion Law Group.

Leading our Africa Tax Desk (https://bit.ly/2ZASUse) is Mr. Edem Andah, who comes with over 30 years of Africa-wide tax experience. Mr. Andah was the pioneer Head of Tax for Shell Nigeria and head of Shell downstream tax responsible for 30 African Countries. He later became the International Tax Manager for Sub-Sahara Africa with Baker Hughes UK Limited and subsequently an Oil and Gas Tax Partner at Ernst & Young, amongst other key roles. 

Keseena Chengadu, Director of Centurion Mauritius heads our Africa Investment Desk (https://bit.ly/2Zxk8zR) and will be supported by our Africa investment advisers in all 54 Countries in Africa. The investment desk would be of immense benefit to African businesses and other foreign investors seeking to position themselves strategically to take advantage of tax and other incentives available across Africa. 

