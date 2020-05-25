Coronavirus – Africa: Statement by Ambassador Jessica Lapenn, Ambassador to the African Union, on the Commemoration of Africa Day 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Today, the African continent celebrates Africa Day, and as the U.S. Ambassador to the African Union (AU) and Permanent Representative to the UN Economic Commission for Africa, I am pleased and honored to commemorate this 57th edition.

The AU plays a key role on the continent, and as the first dedicated non-African mission accredited to the AU, the United States has long valued our strong partnership with both the Commission and its Member States.

We stand in solidarity with the people of Africa, and are proud to do so in the face of COVID-19, dedicating close to $270 million to bolster African efforts to mitigate the virus.

We’re also committed to increasing U.S.-Africa trade and investment by supporting the African Continental Free Trade Area, and by investing in youth and women.

I join with Africans across the continent and all over the world to celebrate the rich legacy and accomplishments of Africans and the African Union.

Happy Africa Day!

