Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases As of 25 May 2020, 9am EAT

By Cesar A. MBA ABOGO, Minister of Finance, Economy and Planning, Equatorial Guinea COVID-19 is severely testing Africa's social, economic and political resilience. While it is true that our countries are taking bold actions to slow down and contain the spread of the virus, it is also undeniable that recession looms in our continent. The Central African sub region is one of the areas most exposed to an economic recession. We face a double danger. On the one hand, we ar