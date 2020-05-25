Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 25 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 2844; of these seventy-three (73) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are Six-Hundred-Fifty-Five (655). Among the confirmed cases, 49 of them are male and 24 are female and their age ranges from 8 to 75 years. Sixty-seven of them Ethiopians and the remaining six are from different nations. Among the cases fifty-six (56) of them are identified from Addis Ababa (thirteen have known contact with a confirmed case, twelve with a travel history from abroad and thirty-one have no known contact with confirmed cases and no travel history), four (4) from Tigray Region (all with travel history from abroad), two (2) from Amhara region (with known contact with confirmed cases), eight (8) from Somali region (with travel history from abroad) and three (3) long truck drivers with travel history from abroad.

The potential sources of exposure of the confirmed cases are presented below:

Potential Exposure

Number of Cases

Travel history from abroad

27

Contact with confirmed cases

15

Cases with no contact with confirmed cases and no travel history

31

Total

73

Furthermore, seven (7) person (four from S/N/N/P/R region, two from Tigray region and one from Addis Ababa) recovered from the disease that makes the total number of recoveries one-hundred-fitly-nine (159).

The laboratory samples were collected from the high-risk community members, returnees/passengers at mandatory quarantine centers, contacts of the confirmed cases, health facility visitors and suspects at isolation centers.

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted

83,854

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

2844

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

73

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment centers

489

Patients in intensive care

1

Newly recovered

7

Total recovered

159

Total deaths

5

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

655

Considering the increase in transmission of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures. We need to be reminded that every single action we take determines the risk of contracting the virus. Therefore, we should:

• Maintain physical distancing.

• Wash our hands with water and soap frequently.

• Stay at home and avoid mass gatherings.

• Cover our mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when going outdoors.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.