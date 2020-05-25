Coronavirus – Nigeria: 313 new cases of COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
313 new cases of COVID19;
148-Lagos 36-FCT 27-Rivers 19-Edo 13-Kano 12-Ogun 11-Ebonyi 8-Nasarawa 8-Delta 7-Oyo 6- Plateau 5-Kaduna 4-Kwara 3-Akwa Ibom 3-Bayelsa 2-Niger 1-Anambra 7839 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 2263 Deaths: 226
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo