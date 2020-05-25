APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: 313 new cases of COVID-19

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

313 new cases of COVID19;

148-Lagos 36-FCT 27-Rivers 19-Edo 13-Kano 12-Ogun 11-Ebonyi 8-Nasarawa 8-Delta 7-Oyo 6- Plateau 5-Kaduna 4-Kwara 3-Akwa Ibom 3-Bayelsa 2-Niger 1-Anambra 7839 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 2263 Deaths: 226

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) training conducted by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Team

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe NCDC Team continues to train IPC focal persons across the country. The learning continues as these health workers return to their facilities to train others. "IPC practices are critical not only for COVID-19 but can be applied to other diseases endemic in Nigeria" - Tochi Okwor.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (24 May 2020)

Africa Press Office -
Download logoTotal cumulative confirmed positive cases - 721 Total number of deaths - 40 Active new cases - 100 Active cases at Isolation Centres - 440 Cumulative recoveries - 241 Number currently in quarantine - 1,939 Number discharged from quarantine - 3,458Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (24th May 2020)

Africa Press Office -
New cases: 0 Total confirmed cases: 83 Total active cases: 46 Total recovered: 33 Total number of tests conducted: 2974 Total deaths: 4Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (24 May 2020)

Africa Press Office -
Total confirmed: 1214 Total recovered: 383 Deaths: 51Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

International News

How Will Coronavirus Change Dating?

CNBC -
With a highly contagious virus and mandatory stay-at-home orders around the country, dating app downloads are seeing record numbers. Many singles are turning to online dating in order to find love under lockdown—or to simply beat the loneliness of
Read more
International News

How Companies Are Sanitizing PPE For Reuse

CNBC -
Due to a PPE shortage during the coronavirus crisis, the CDC and FDA are allowing for sanitation and reuse of PPE. This has created new opportunities for businesses to reduce the amount of medical waste produced. Reports of shortages of personal pr
Read more
Economy

S&P predicts the South African economy to shrink 4.5% in 2020

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings on Friday said it projects South Africa’s economy to shrink by 4.5% this year as a...
Read more
International News

How Unemployment Insurance Abroad Compares To The U.S.

CNBC -
The number of Americans filing for unemployment insurance soared to 38.6 million this past week, even as some states and cities attempt to re-open their economies from Covid-19 lockdowns. Other hard-hit countries, like Spain and Germany, have a diffe
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Ouch! How Tiger Brands got its fingers burnt in Nigeria for the second time in a decade

Chris Bishop -
Food giant Tiger Brands has passed on paying a dividend as it faces job losses and cost-cutting in its operations after a bruising first half trading on the cusp of COVID-19.
Read more
Coronavirus

How SA’s level 3 compares to level 4 when it kicks in on June 1

CNBC Africa -
On Sunday evening South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would move from level 4 to level 3 of its phased approach to ending its lockdown on June 1.
Read more
Coronavirus

SA to move to level 3 of lockdown on 1st June, these are the details…

CNBC Africa -
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation this evening said the spread of COVID-19 will get worse before it gets better....
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19 lock-down: SA to move to level 3 on 1st June

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation this evening said the country will move from level 4 lock-down to level 3 on 1st June. Consumers will be able to buy alcohol for home consumption only but the tobacco ban remains....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved