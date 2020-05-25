APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Analysis – North East Nigeria, May 2020

| Updated:
Introduction

COVID-19 Situation Analysis is based on assessment of knowledge, impact and practice of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and impacted populations in the six conflict-affected states of northeastern Nigeria. Conducted alongside Round 32 Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) assessment by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the report covers the period 16 April to 6 May 2020 and reflects trends from the six states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe.

In this first such assessment, 86,657 respondents — or 4 per cent of all identified IDPs as per DTM Round 32 — were interviewed for a range of COVID-19 related indicators. Key informant interviews and focus group discussions were the primary methods used for the assessment and the findings were corroborated with physical on-ground observations.

The information collated and analysed in this report includes awareness about COVID-19 among IDPs, means of getting information, level of awareness (in camps and in host communities, respectively), exposure to communication on risks associated with COVID-19, primary means of obtaining information about risks, mitigation measures taken (in camps and among host communities, respectively), health center’s COVID-19 readiness, any increase in threats of evictions, any disruption of services due to COVID-19, access to services (in camps and in host communities, respectively), access to soap for the purpose of handwashing, and proximity to a health center.

COVID-19 threatens to deepen the humanitarian crisis in northeastern Nigeria which has been besieged with escalation of violence between all parties for nearly a decade resulting in mass displacement and deprivation.

To better understand the scope of displacement and assess the needs of affected populations, IOM has been implementing the DTM programme since September 2014, in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and relevant State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs). In its most recent Round 32 assessment, enumerators posed COVID-19 related questions as well to respondents, which are represented here.

It is hoped that the findings of this assessment will help achieve the main objective of continuing to support the Federal Republic of Nigeria and humanitarian partners.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Coronavirus

How Covid-19 is shaping Africa’s prospects

CNBC Africa -
This time last year Africa was celebrating the milestone that free trade on the continent would soon be a reality. Prior to Covid-19, the free trade Africa deal was due to be implemented on the 1st of July. Africa Day this year is, however, less joyful as the continent grapples with the prospect of deep recession and in some parts, depression with the coronavirus health crisis fast muted into an economic and financial one. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss Africa’s prospects in 2020 is Alexander Forbes Chief Economist, Isaah Mhlanga and Head of Strategic Slients, Lesiba Mothata.
Read more

