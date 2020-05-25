Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Analysis – North East Nigeria, May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Introduction

COVID-19 Situation Analysis is based on assessment of knowledge, impact and practice of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and impacted populations in the six conflict-affected states of northeastern Nigeria. Conducted alongside Round 32 Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) assessment by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the report covers the period 16 April to 6 May 2020 and reflects trends from the six states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe.

In this first such assessment, 86,657 respondents — or 4 per cent of all identified IDPs as per DTM Round 32 — were interviewed for a range of COVID-19 related indicators. Key informant interviews and focus group discussions were the primary methods used for the assessment and the findings were corroborated with physical on-ground observations.

The information collated and analysed in this report includes awareness about COVID-19 among IDPs, means of getting information, level of awareness (in camps and in host communities, respectively), exposure to communication on risks associated with COVID-19, primary means of obtaining information about risks, mitigation measures taken (in camps and among host communities, respectively), health center’s COVID-19 readiness, any increase in threats of evictions, any disruption of services due to COVID-19, access to services (in camps and in host communities, respectively), access to soap for the purpose of handwashing, and proximity to a health center.

COVID-19 threatens to deepen the humanitarian crisis in northeastern Nigeria which has been besieged with escalation of violence between all parties for nearly a decade resulting in mass displacement and deprivation.

To better understand the scope of displacement and assess the needs of affected populations, IOM has been implementing the DTM programme since September 2014, in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and relevant State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs). In its most recent Round 32 assessment, enumerators posed COVID-19 related questions as well to respondents, which are represented here.

It is hoped that the findings of this assessment will help achieve the main objective of continuing to support the Federal Republic of Nigeria and humanitarian partners.

