APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Report for Nigeria (24 May 2020)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The COVID-19 Nigeria situation report for 24th May, 2020 has been published.

Our daily COVID-19 situation reports provide a summary of the epidemiological situation & response activities in Nigeria.

Download via: https://bit.ly/3bWXXqp

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: Govt announce 22 new cases of COVID-19 & warns those giving false information to stop

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Government is calling upon the people who are going for COVID – 19 targeted testing in Nairobi and Mombasa  to provide the right information and contact to the state. Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Dr. Rashid Aman revealed that the Ministry of Health has noticed a disturbing trend where individuals are providing wrong contacts and telephone numbers during testing. This he said is serious considering that some of them have tes
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 24 May 2020

Africa Press Office -
Download logoHighlights of the situation report Two (2) new recoveries were reported from Harare. 282 RDT screening tests and 219 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 37039 (21484 RDT and 15555 PCR). To date the total number of confirmed cases remains at 56; recovered 25, active cases 27 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020. Number of Tests Done Number of Confirmed Cases Number R
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: North West Health on Coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed cases on 25 May

Africa Press Office -
Download logoCOVID-19: Potchefstroom Hospital’s outpatient department closed following decontamination The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Sunday, 24 May 2020 is 94, an increase of 13 from previously reported cases. This is the highest daily increase of cases ever recorded in the Province. The province has recorded 24 cases in the last seven days. The cases include a 59 year old professional nurse who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, 2
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Health Committees to assess Readiness of Hospitals and Quarantine sites in Provinces

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Portfolio Committee on Health and the Select Committee on Health and Social Services will this week embark on a joint oversight visit to the Western Cape and KwaZulu Natal provinces to assess the state of quarantine sites and readiness of public hospitals to deal with Covid-19. Also, the committees will visit private health facilities in those provinces. Since interprovincial travel is not allowed under the level 4 lockdown, the committees have deployed their members to condu
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Tiger Brands CEO on results & how the company is responding to COVID-19 shocks

CNBC Africa -
Food producer Tiger Brands reported a 35 per cent fall in half-year headline earnings and has deferred its interim dividend due to uncertainty by the Covid-19 outbreak. The group expects Covid-19 to unfold significant challenges to the business in the near future. Tiger Brands CEO, Noel Doyle joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Netcare CEO on the impact of COVID-19 lock-down & medical sector readiness for virus peak

CNBC Africa -
Hospital group Netcare saw a plunge in its hospital admissions in March and April with last month’s figures falling by 49.5 per cent. However, the group has noted that the easing of lock-down restrictions in May has seen a slight uptick in hospital patients. The group has scrapped its interim dividend and has committed R150 million to prepare its ICU and high care facilities to deal with Covid-19 cases. Dr Richard Friedman, CEO, Netcare joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Moody’s changes Namibia’s rating from stable to negative

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s GDP data and MPC announcement is expected later this week and Moody’s has changed the outlook on Namibia’s sovereign rating to negative from stable as it sites economic and financial pressure on Namibia amid the Covid-19 crisis. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 is impacting trade & cross border truck drivers in East Africa

CNBC Africa -
According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, global trade is predicted to fall by a record 27 per cent in the second quarter of 2020. In this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda, we take a look at the impact COVID-19 has had on trade and the establishment of cross border cargo transit logistics platform to curb the spread of the virus and facilitate smooth trade between neighbouring countries....
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

Africa’s unified & coordinated response to COVID-19: A public-private sector partnership

CNBC Africa -
On this CNBC Africa special broadcast on Africa Day we hear from three influential and strident voices of the continent about how they feel Africa can come up with a unified and coordinated response to the pandemic – on both the private and public sector....
Read more
blog

Op-Ed – Uzoma Dozie: How Nigerians can unlock their potential in the digital age

Contributor -
Nigerians are a global force bursting with potential and an enviable track record of success. But in a more complex and fast-paced world than ever before, many of us struggle to find the time or have the ability to fulfil their potential.
Read more
Coronavirus

International travel for South Africans is now allowed, this is how it will work

CNBC Africa -
South Africans may now travel internationally under strict regulations detailed by the Department of Home Affairs.
Read more
Coronavirus

Ouch! How Tiger Brands got its fingers burnt in Nigeria for the second time in a decade

Chris Bishop -
Food giant Tiger Brands has passed on paying a dividend as it faces job losses and cost-cutting in its operations after a bruising first half trading on the cusp of COVID-19.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved