Coronavirus – Nigeria: Ramadan Kareem – Ramadan Felicitations from the Honourable Minister of Health and Honourable Minister of State, Health

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire on behalf of himself, the Honourable Minister of State, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, and the Management of Federal Ministry of Health hereby extend hearty felicitations to all Staff, Health Care Workers especially our Muslim Colleagues, and indeed to all Muslims on the occasion of the completion of this year’s Ramadan fasting. Ramadan Kareem.

The Honourable Minister, while also wishing Muslims happy Sallah Celebrations, enjoin all Nigerians, especially Muslims to observe all protocols that will help stave off the spread of COVID-19:

“Wear face mask, wash your hands constantly with soap under running water, do not go to large gatherings; Remember, it is each person for himself and each for everyone else. Corona Virus is real, keep safe to be alive.”

Happy Eid Mubarak!

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria.