Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (25 May 2020)

New cases: 14
Confirmed cases: 735
At Isolation Centres: 400
Recovered: 293
Deaths: 42
In quarantine: 1,899
Out of quarantine: 3,522
Gender Confirmed
Female – 383 Male – 352
Places
Confirmed cases by district
Bo
31
Bonthe
14
Bombali
15
Falaba
4
Kailahun
17
Kambia
1
Karene
0
Kono
4
Kenema
26
Koinadugu
2
Moyamba
5
Portloko
12
Pujehun
2
Tonkolili
7
Western Rural
121
Western Urban
474
Total
735
