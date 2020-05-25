Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (25 May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases confirmed today: 95 Somaliland: 72 Benadir: 17 South West: 4 Galmudug: 2
Male: 65 Female: 30 Recovery: 31 Death: 5
Total confirmed cases: 1,689 Total recoveries: 235 Total deaths: 66
