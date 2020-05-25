Coronavirus – South Africa: North West Health on Coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed cases on 25 May

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

COVID-19: Potchefstroom Hospital’s outpatient department closed following decontamination

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Sunday, 24 May 2020 is 94, an increase of 13 from previously reported cases. This is the highest daily increase of cases ever recorded in the Province.

The province has recorded 24 cases in the last seven days. The cases include a 59 year old professional nurse who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, 23 May 2020 at Potchefstroom Hospital. The nurse is attached to the outpatient department of the hospital.

The outpatient department has since closed and was decontaminated on Sunday. It will remain closed for two days.

Appointments will be rescheduled.

Furthermore, the Department has begun a process of tracing contacts of the nurse. The contacts include 67 patients, 18 staff members and one family member.

A total of 1119 contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Province were identified and 999 (89%) were successfully traced. 598 contacts have completed 14 days monitoring period. Only 10 contacts have tested positive.

The breakdown of cases is as follows:

District Breakdown

Cases

Bojanala District

49

Rustenburg Municipality

32

Madibeng Municipality

13

Moses Kotane Municipality

3

Moretele Municipality

01

Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District

30

JB Marks Municipality

15

Matlosana Municipality

15

Ngaka Modiri Molema District

11

Mahikeng Municipality

07

Ditsobotla Municipality

02

Ratlou Municipality

01

Tswaing Local Municipality

02

Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District

03

Lekwa Teemane Municipality

02

Mamusa Local Municipality

01

Unallocated

01

Deaths

01

Data Harmonization

Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.