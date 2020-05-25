APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Western Cape Government receives donation of Footwear and Winterwear for Healthcare Workers

Today, 25 May 2020, Adidas South Africa donated over 2700 pairs of footwear and fleece tops to healthcare workers at a handover ceremony at the Bellville Health Park to be distributed to Cape Town, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal Metro Health Services.

Attended by Premier Alan Winde, Minister of Health, Dr. Nomafrench Mbombo, Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, The Health Foundation SA and Adidas; healthcare workers shared their experiences under this global health pandemic at the handover ceremony. 

In welcoming the attendees, Mr. Harry Grainger, CEO of the Health Foundation said, “The Health Foundation is a Non-Profit Company and a registered Public Benefit Organisation committed to improving the access and quality of public health care. Our mission is to promote health and wellness by facilitating innovative partnerships and mobilising resources for priority public healthcare projects. We work closely with the WCGH senior leadership to align with their strategies to enable implementation of projects within state services, thus strengthening the health system from the inside. About 80% of the population in South Africa does not have medical insurance and relies on the public health system for its needs. The Health Foundation serves as a conduit for funds allowing the private sector to make an impact in the public healthcare space”.

Roddy van Breda, General Manager of Adidas South Africa, said, “Globally, Adidas has donated over $3m to the World Health Organisation and recently launched the #HometeamHero Challenge – for every hour of accumulated exercise between 29 May and 7 June, Adidas will donate $1 to the WHO, with the goal being to reach 1million hours. Aside from our global initiatives, we felt it important to contribute to COVID-19 relief efforts in South Africa as well, so it’s our privilege to give back to the healthcare professionals, who work tirelessly every day, protecting and caring for our people. As winter approaches, we’re mindful of the conditions they work in, as well as their commute to work, which is why we’ve donated both footwear and fleece jackets, in an effort to keep these amazing women and men warm and comfortable as they go about their important work. In addition to this, we are donating a percentage of sales in May and June to the Kolisi Foundation to support their humanitarian efforts in vulnerable communities.”

Minster Marais said, “At occasions of this nature, Madiba’s words ring true: Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers. As a leading sport brand, Adidas, in generously donating much needed footwear and winterwear to our heroes on the frontline, personifies this very notion. We wholeheartedly thank the Health Foundation SA for efficiently facilitating this necessary partnership with Adidas, significantly contributing to our Whole of Society Approach to fight this pandemic. We look forward to further engagements as we work towards achieving our mutual objectives.”

Minister Mbombo said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged and put substantial pressure on our healthcare system, but our healthcare workers continue to devote their time and energy to contain this pandemic. What Adidas has done is to acknowledge their immense sacrifices, invaluable dedication, commitment and unwavering efforts in managing this pandemic. This generous gesture serves as a way of thanking them for risking their own lives in order to save the nation. We cannot thank them enough for their noble contributions and sacrifices. I thank Adidas for coming on board in helping us celebrate our healthcare workers. It is our fervent hope that we will continue to work together in creating better working conditions for them because it will take the Whole of Society to defeat this pandemic. Together, we will win this battle against COVID-19. Thank you Adidas!”

Premier Winde said: “Healthcare workers are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 and we thank them for their selfless service throughout this time. This pandemic has seen a huge outpouring of support and assistance from the private sector and we thank Adidas for their generous donation, helping to keep our healthcare workers more comfortable this Winter, and during long hours on their feet. The Western Cape Government is working hard in the response to the coronavirus but we cannot do it alone and we welcome the support of individuals, communities, civil society and the private sector”. 

The Western Cape Government extends deep gratitude to Adidas for the impactful difference they will indeed make in the lives of our valued healthcare workers and wish them well in their future endeavours. For more information or to participate in the Adidas #HometeamHero Challenge, follow @adidasZA on Instagram or download the adidas Running or Training apps.

