Coronavirus – Uganda: Testing of samples from truck drivers, community and contacts is still ongoing

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Ministry of Health- Uganda would like to inform you that testing of samples from truck drivers, community and contacts is still ongoing. Results will be communicated in the morning (25 May 2020). We apologise for the delay.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.