Coronavirus – Uganda: The total confirmed cases are now 212

Results from samples tested on 24 May, 2020 confirm 14 new COVID-19 cases. The total confirmed cases are now 212.

All new cases are contacts to to previously confirmed truck drivers All contacts were under quarantine at the time of test

