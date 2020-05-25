APO

Coronavirus – Uganda: The total confirmed cases are now 212

| Updated:
Results from samples tested on 24 May, 2020 confirm 14 new COVID-19 cases. The total confirmed cases are now 212.

All new cases are contacts to to previously confirmed truck drivers All contacts were under quarantine at the time of test

