Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 24 May 2020

Highlights of the situation report

Two (2) new recoveries were reported from Harare. 282 RDT screening tests and 219 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 37039 (21484 RDT and 15555 PCR). To date the total number of confirmed cases remains at 56; recovered 25, active cases 27 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.

Number of Tests Done

Number of Confirmed Cases

Number Recovered

Number of Active Cases

Deceased

Province

RDT

PCR

New

Cum

New

Cum

New

Cum

Bulawayo

0

149

0

12

0

9

2

0

1

Harare

5

21

0

24

2

11

11

0

2

Manicaland

17

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Mash Cent.

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Mash East

3

0

0

6

0

4

2

0

0

Mash West

60

5

0

5

0

0

4

0

1

Midlands

39

4

0

4

0

0

4

0

0

Masvingo

2

23

0

1

0

0

1

0

0

Mat North

18

17

0

1

0

1

0

0

0

Mat South

137

0

0

3

0

0

3

0

0

Total

282

219

0

56

2

25

27

0

4

