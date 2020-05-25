APO

Huawei Enterprise hosts online Summit aimed at presenting how the digital transformation can lead the financial services sector out of COVID-19

Africa Press Office
Content provided by APO Group.
Huawei Enterprise Business Group (EBG) (https://e.huawei.com/) will host the Huawei Southern Africa FSI Summit online 2020 (https://bit.ly/2XwKFL0) on May 29th, from 10.00am – 12.00pm, with the theme of “Accelerating Digital Transformation, Enable Business Growth Again”.

The online summit will include presentations from Chen Lei, President of Huawei Southern Africa Region, and Chen Kun Te, Huawei Chief Digital Transformation Officer. Speaking on Huawei’ experience in working with corporate leaders on their digital transformation, Mr Lei said “The world is still battling against the Coronavirus. The pandemic not only threatens the humanity but the global economy. This transformation is happening when the banking sector is shifting from phase 3.0 to 4.0, where Banking is Everywhere, Never at a Bank. ”

Brett King, Author of Bank 4.0, will also speak on “How Mobile will Lead Banks out of COVID-19”. C-suite executives from the African and Chinese banking sector also presenting include Joshua Oigara Group CEO & MD, KCB Bank Group, Chair of the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) and Xia Zhiyuan Director of Big Data & AI lab, ICBC, China.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a global black swan which has severely impacted the global economy. The banking sector is also undergoing challenges from sharply declined economic activities, decreased deposits and loans, as well as higher unemployment rates and non-performing loan ratios. In the crisis, banks will quickly shift from offline operations modes, such as branches and merchants, to online modes including mobile banking.

In this new normal, emerging technologies are used to upgrade business scenarios such as account opening, approval, credit, and risk control. The pandemic will accelerate the digital transformation of the banking sector. When traditional offline services are affected, FinTech becomes prominent. The pandemic prevention and control efforts help move offline services to online platforms. Financial institutions have increased financial IT investment, strengthened mobile banking service capabilities, and accelerated innovation to drive digital transformation. Huawei firmly believes that digitalization will be rapidly and widely used in this process.

Please join us at the Huawei Southern Africa FSI Summit online 2020. (https://bit.ly/2XwKFL0)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Huawei Enterprise.

About Huawei: In enterprise business, Huawei (https://e.huawei.com/) employs a “Platform + Ecosystem” strategy; we provide platforms and emphasize the importance of ecosystem support. Together with our partners, we are delivering ubiquitous connectivity and pervasive intelligence to our government and enterprise customers. We have also built a digital platform integrating new ICT technologies, including cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, integrated communications, video, and Geographic Information System (GIS). Our goal is to enable customer digitization and bring digital to every organization. By July 2019, more than 700 cities around the world and 228 of the Fortune Globe 500 (including 58 of the world's top 100 enterprises) had chosen Huawei as their partner for digital transformation.”

How Covid-19 is shaping Africa’s prospects

CNBC Africa -
This time last year Africa was celebrating the milestone that free trade on the continent would soon be a reality. Prior to Covid-19, the free trade Africa deal was due to be implemented on the 1st of July. Africa Day this year is, however, less joyful as the continent grapples with the prospect of deep recession and in some parts, depression with the coronavirus health crisis fast muted into an economic and financial one. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss Africa’s prospects in 2020 is Alexander Forbes Chief Economist, Isaah Mhlanga and Head of Strategic Slients, Lesiba Mothata.
Curro opens its online doors to educate learners during COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Many parents are anxious about sending their kids back to school next week with the risk of Covid-19 infections in the classrooms quite high. Similarly, the risk of compromising the academic year by keeping kids at home until a treatment or cure is found is equally as high. Private school group Curro has launched an online schooling platform to help parents keep their kids educated and safe. Andries Greyling, CEO of Curro joins CNBC Africa for more.
Covid-19: WFP, YouTube partner to tackle food insecurity in Africa

CNBC Africa -
Covid-19 disruptions to global supply chains have raised the alarm around food insecurity in Africa, with millions of people at risk of plunging further into poverty. To help the continent feed itself throughout the crisis streaming platform YouTube has partnered with the World Food Programme and UNICEF to raise funding. That’s as Africa works on a sustainable plan for food production, which includes reducing its reliance on food imports. Alex Okosi, Managing Director for Emerging Markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at YouTube joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (25th May 2020)

Africa Press Office -
New cases: 18 Total confirmed cases: 101 Total active cases: 60 Total recovered: 37 Total number of tests conducted: 3324 Total deaths: 4Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Covid-19: WFP, YouTube partner to tackle food insecurity in Africa

CNBC Africa -
Covid-19 disruptions to global supply chains have raised the alarm around food insecurity in Africa, with millions of people at risk of plunging further into poverty. To help the continent feed itself throughout the crisis streaming platform YouTube has partnered with the World Food Programme and UNICEF to raise funding. That’s as Africa works on a sustainable plan for food production, which includes reducing its reliance on food imports. Alex Okosi, Managing Director for Emerging Markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at YouTube joins CNBC Africa for more.
Africa’s unified & coordinated response to COVID-19: A public-private sector partnership

CNBC Africa -
On this CNBC Africa special broadcast on Africa Day we hear from three influential and strident voices of the continent about how they feel Africa can come up with a unified and coordinated response to the pandemic – on both the private and public sector....
Op-Ed – Uzoma Dozie: How Nigerians can unlock their potential in the digital age

Contributor -
Nigerians are a global force bursting with potential and an enviable track record of success. But in a more complex and fast-paced world than ever before, many of us struggle to find the time or have the ability to fulfil their potential.
International travel for South Africans is now allowed, this is how it will work

CNBC Africa -
South Africans may now travel internationally under strict regulations detailed by the Department of Home Affairs.
How Africa can corner a tenth of the world battery metals market – if being brave favours Fortune!

Chris Bishop -
“I can say, do we have a good business: yes. Are we in distress? No. We have a lot of work to do things are going to get worse before they get better.”
What Happens To Unspent Gift Cards?

CNBC -
Americans love gift cards. The plastic cash substitute has been the most popular holiday item on shoppers’ lists for 13 years in a row, as of 2007. In 2019 alone, U.S. consumers spent close to $98 billion on gift cards from brands like Starbucks, A
