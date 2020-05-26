Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update 26 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
2,293 samples tested in the past 24 hours
Total samples tested so far 64,264
62 new positive cases today
1,348 Total confirmed cases
3 recoveries today
405 Total discharged and recovered
52 Total fatalities so far
