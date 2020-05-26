Coronavirus – Kenya: Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya is 1348

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Total confirmed: 1348

Total recovered: 405

Deaths: 52

We are glad to inform you that we have discharged another 3 patients who have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 405.

We thank our healthcare workers for the good job.

