Coronavirus – Nigeria: 229 new cases of COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
229 new cases of COVID-19; Lagos-90 Katsina-27 Imo-26 Kano-23 FCT-14 Plateau-12 Ogun-9 Delta-7 Borno-5 Rivers-5 Oyo-4 Gombe-3 Osun-2 Anambra-1 Bayelsa-1
8068 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 2311 Deaths: 233
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo