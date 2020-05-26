Coronavirus – Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Team training on demystifying COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

This week, the NCDC Team trained military personnel including medical, lab, engineering & kitchen staff from 7 states: Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, Kwara, Edo & Oyo.

The exercise focused on demystifying COVID-19 & strengthening surveillance, case reporting, IPC & case management.

