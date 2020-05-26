Coronavirus – Nigeria: Verified Information Sharing by Public Health Responders during COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Public health responders across the country remain committed to sharing verified information during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We appreciate the efforts of call centre agents, communications officers & ICT specialists working around the clock to keep us informed.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo