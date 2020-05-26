Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (26 May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
New cases confirmed today: 22 Somaliland: 14 Benadir: 5 Jubbaland: 1 South West: 1 Hirshabelle: 1
Male: 11 Female: 11 Recovery: 18 Death: 1
Total confirmed cases: 1,711 Total recoveries: 253 Total deaths: 67
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.