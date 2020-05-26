APO

Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (26 May 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 22 Somaliland: 14 Benadir: 5 Jubbaland: 1 South West: 1 Hirshabelle: 1

Male: 11 Female: 11 Recovery: 18 Death: 1

Total confirmed cases: 1,711 Total recoveries: 253 Total deaths: 67

