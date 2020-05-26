Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (26 May 2020)

Members of the African Union had set July 1 as the day to operationalize the African Free Trade Area Agreement but with COVID-19 pandemic affecting all member countries, this has been pushed back to a yet to be named date though some experts believe the AfCFTA implementation should go ahead. So could this be an opportunity for improved Intra Africa trade? Hippolyte Fofack, Chief Economist Afreximbank joins CNBC Africa for more.