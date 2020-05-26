APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: 1034 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

A total of 12922 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 1034 new cases of COVID-19. Regrettably, we report 52 new COVID-19 related deaths and send our condolences to the loved ones. The total number of recoveries are 11917.

