Coronavirus – South Africa: Health Committees to assess Readiness of Hospitals and Quarantine Sites in Western Cape and Kwazulu Natal

The Portfolio Committee on Health and the Select Committee on Health and Social Services will today conduct a joint oversight visit to the Western Cape and KwaZulu Natal provinces to assess the state of quarantine sites and readiness of public hospitals to deal with Covid-19. Also, the committees will visit private health facilities in those provinces.

Since interprovincial travel is not allowed under the level 4 lockdown, the committees have deployed their members to conduct oversight visits in provinces where they reside. The committees have prioritised provinces with high numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases.   Details are as follows: Western Cape, Tuesday 26 May

Time

Venue

Activity

09:30 – 10:30

Tygerberg Hospital   (West Side Trauma Deck)

Dr Dimitri Erasmus to brief the committee on the preparedness of Tygerberg Hospital to respond to COVID-19 Committee to receive feedback on the Laboratory operations at TBH Questions and Answers

11h00-12h00

Cape Town International Convention Centre   (Field Hospital)

Guided tour of the temporary hospital Dr Anwar Kharwa to brief the delegation on the CTICC as part of the COVID-19 response. Questions and Answers

  .KwaZulu Natal, Tuesday 26 May

10:00

General Justice Gizenga Mpanza Hospital

12:00

Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.

