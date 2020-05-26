APO

Coronavirus: South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) on faster payment of Coronavirus COVID-19 Grants during Level 3 lockdown

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Sunday’s announcement by His Excellency President Matamela Ramaphosa in response to the Corona virus epidemic brings much needed hope to the country. It also enables SASSA to accelerate the pace of paying out the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress grant. In terms of the move to level 3 of the lockdown, government services will commence full reopening from 01 June 2020. At the moment SASSA is operating with a third of its staff during level 4 and a move to level 3 will increase human resource capacity drastically so that payments are made quicker than it is the case currently.

Much progress has been made in preparing for the payment of large numbers of the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress grants. SASSA started using WhatsApp for applications but had to move to other platforms like the srd.sassa.gov.za website and Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD). This was after the WhatsApp system was flooded with unprecedented numbers of applications per hour, which it struggled to cope with.  The situation was also further challenged by the fact that applicants tried to upload supporting documents through the various platforms, despite this not being necessary. All these application channels have been stabilised and the application process is now significantly smoother.

After increasing capacity of the application channels, SASSA moved swiftly to testing the payment side of its system. A sample of 10 beneficiaries was used to test the efficacy of the payment mechanism and 9 were successfully paid. One applicant had captured his banking details incorrectly.  This has since been corrected.  This payment test should be seen for what it is. Just under 5 million applications have been received and this figure includes duplications, incomplete and invalid applications. Some applicants were sent messages to provide banking details and they are requested to respond as quickly so that they can be paid before month end.

Unbanked applicants will be paid through money send using an ATM of their choice. SASSA will finalise contracting for this facility with the banks today so that such payments can be made this week. Beneficiaries can also open accounts at their nearest post office.

It was important for SASSA to only start paying out this grant after tight systems have been established and tested to avoid wasteful expenditure and fraud. It has not been as easy as it has been made out to be in media circles due to the dependencies along the value chain

The mammoth task of ensuring that the correct and deserving individuals are paid has started in earnest. This process involved intense negotiations with institutions in the value chain and this unfortunately accounted for the delays that were encountered. These delays proved to be worth it, given the number of applicants that could be excluded during the process as they are either in receipt of social grants or UIF – two factors which expressly disqualify applicants from receiving this grant.

SASSA CEO Totsie Memela however extended an unreserved apology to those inconvenienced by the slower than expected process. “We received just under 5 million applications for this new grant and we had to compare information provided by applicants with other government and private databases to ensure that people with an income and recipients of other social grants are not included in these applications.  In addition, we had to remove duplicated and incomplete applications which account for nearly 50% of all applications received. Up to now, we have eliminated a number of undeserving applicants and this has saved the Fiscus close to R14 million which could have sky-rocketed to over R81 million by October. As soon as the vetting of applications is completed, the payments will start rolling in at an even faster pace”.

Citizens are reminded that no applications for the special COVID-19 relief grant will be taken at SASSA offices because only electronic applications are accepted.   In order to comply with the restrictions on services during level 4 of the lockdown, SASSA local offices have specific dates on which they attend to selected grants. On Mondays and Tuesdays local offices strictly attend to applications for Old Age Grants  On Wednesdays and Thursdays local offices strictly attend to applications for  Child Support Grants and foster child grants. Fridays are reserved for admin purposes as well as to deal with referred cases from previous days.

Issued by:  South African Social Security Agency  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (25 May 2020)

Africa Press Office -
New cases: 14 Confirmed cases: 735 At Isolation Centres: 400 Recovered: 293 Deaths: 42 In quarantine: 1,899 Out of quarantine: 3,522 Gender Confirmed Female - 383 Male - 352 Places Confirmed cases by district Bo 31 Bonthe 14 Bombali 15 Falaba 4 Kailahun 17 Kambia 1 Karene
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (25 May 2020)

Africa Press Office -
Download logoNew cases confirmed today: 95 Somaliland: 72 Benadir: 17 South West: 4 Galmudug: 2 Male: 65 Female: 30 Recovery: 31 Death: 5 Total confirmed cases: 1,689 Total recoveries: 235 Total deaths: 66Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Uganda: Donation from Bethany Women and Family Hospital for COVID-19 response

Africa Press Office -
The Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine received a donation of UGX 10M from Bethany Women and Family Hospital in support of the COVID-19 response.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Council of Education Ministers (CEM) considers progress on State of Readiness for the Reopening of Schools

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Council of Education Ministers met this morning to consider progress on the reopening of schools. CEM did receive a report on the progress made thus far. Last week CEM decided that SMT and teachers would return to school as from today (25 May) to finalise preparation ahead of the school reopening on 1 June 2020 for Grade 7 and 12. Basic Education Minister, Mrs Angie Motshekga, said that this week would be dedicated to mopping up and finalizing all outstanding matters befor
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

International News

What Happens To Unspent Gift Cards?

CNBC -
Americans love gift cards. The plastic cash substitute has been the most popular holiday item on shoppers’ lists for 13 years in a row, as of 2007. In 2019 alone, U.S. consumers spent close to $98 billion on gift cards from brands like Starbucks, A
Read more
CEO Interviews

Curro opens its online doors to educate learners during COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Many parents are anxious about sending their kids back to school next week with the risk of Covid-19 infections in the classrooms quite high. Similarly, the risk of compromising the academic year by keeping kids at home until a treatment or cure is found is equally as high. Private school group Curro has launched an online schooling platform to help parents keep their kids educated and safe. Andries Greyling, CEO of Curro joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19: WFP, YouTube partner to tackle food insecurity in Africa

CNBC Africa -
Covid-19 disruptions to global supply chains have raised the alarm around food insecurity in Africa, with millions of people at risk of plunging further into poverty. To help the continent feed itself throughout the crisis streaming platform YouTube has partnered with the World Food Programme and UNICEF to raise funding. That’s as Africa works on a sustainable plan for food production, which includes reducing its reliance on food imports. Alex Okosi, Managing Director for Emerging Markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at YouTube joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

Africa’s unified & coordinated response to COVID-19: A public-private sector partnership

CNBC Africa -
On this CNBC Africa special broadcast on Africa Day we hear from three influential and strident voices of the continent about how they feel Africa can come up with a unified and coordinated response to the pandemic – on both the private and public sector....
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

Protecting Africa’s progress during the COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
As of the 24th of May, Africa had a total of 107,412 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 42,626 recoveries and 3,246 deaths. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor explores ways to protect Africa’s progress during the Covid-19 pandemic with Dr.Vera Songwe, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa, Dr. John Nkengasong, Director of the Africa Centre for Disease Control & Prevention and Edwin Ikhuoria, Africa Executive Director of the One Campaign....
Read more
Coronavirus

How Africa can corner a tenth of the world battery metals market – if being brave favours Fortune!

Chris Bishop -
“I can say, do we have a good business: yes. Are we in distress? No. We have a lot of work to do things are going to get worse before they get better.”
Read more
Videos

African artists donate their vocals to support COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
While big business has used its deep pockets to contribute towards Covid-19 related aid, musicians are using their voices. Artists from across the continent have teamed up to create a song to help governments drive important messaging around Covid-19 and to encourage citizens to play their part in limiting the spread of the virus. Two of the artists on the song, South African rapper Riky Rick and Zimbabwean born Sha Sha join CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Coronavirus

How Covid-19 is shaping Africa’s prospects

CNBC Africa -
This time last year Africa was celebrating the milestone that free trade on the continent would soon be a reality. Prior to Covid-19, the free trade Africa deal was due to be implemented on the 1st of July. Africa Day this year is, however, less joyful as the continent grapples with the prospect of deep recession and in some parts, depression with the coronavirus health crisis fast muted into an economic and financial one. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss Africa’s prospects in 2020 is Alexander Forbes Chief Economist, Isaah Mhlanga and Head of Strategic Slients, Lesiba Mothata.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved