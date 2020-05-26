Home of Know Africa, Be Africa

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The spirit of Africa has lived through oral narratives for generations. Documentation of the continent through digital stories is a quest many lovers of Africa have been yearning for with little to celebrate about.

About a month ago, Africa’s largest content house launched the first factual Video on Demand platform on the continent, www.Yebo.live. The aim was simple, to show case the side of the continent that A24 Media’s crews experience while on assignments, the fun and adventurous, resilient and innovative while remaining brutally honest to how we tell our stories. A24 Media has covered the continent for over 12 years and we were excited to start this new journey of sharing the Africa we have seen.

Few weeks after the launch the support has been overwhelming, interests from far and wide have spiked in afew weeks from thousands to a few ten thousand and the numbers keep growing. Many have made Yebo home, a place to come back every day to watch more stories.

As a factual platform showcasing Africa’s History, Biography and Discovery, Yebo’s offer has seen users enjoy documentaries of formidable African revolutionaries like; Burkina Faso’s Thomas Sankara to anti-apartheid hero Winnie Mandela. Historical content tracing Kenya’s journey from independence to a giant of the region and Biographies of some notable African personalities like Nigerian football legend Nwankwo Kanu.

On shows, we have content on present day heroes, the change agents of the continent in Agricultre and Animal welfare. Tech, health, sports and culture are also available in the diverse offering of content available on yebo.

Media Entreprenuer and A24 Media’s founder Asif Sheikh believes time for platforms like Yebo is right,

“I strongly feel our journey could be a game changer for the African media industry. A few years back the change the African audience craved for became available, but the metamorphosis is not complete yet, that is why as Yebo, we endeavor to show case a different side of the continent, this we believe is part of the diversity in content that has been missing, and we hope it will be a nudge to others to want to tell these kinds of stories that the mainstream media is not profling.”

While our content portfolio keeps growing, engaging our audience and making sure they feel close to the story remains our ultimate aim. Recently we launched a watch party concept where once a week we screen our content to the public and engage them in a discussion where we get to give more context to the story and make them understand the story better.

As the current pandemic ravages village to village, cities and countries, leaving more people homebound, the creative economy is among the worst hit. Although the topsy turvy nature of things might be the new normal for months, Yebo believes in leading the way of telling the African story.

Through it’s stock footage addition to the site, Yebo is giving creative flmmakers with stalled projects a chance to use our vault of over 16,000 hours of raw archive to complete on pending projects.As phase one of the Yebo concept takes a frm shape, A24 is ready to engage gears on phase two that will scale the platform to the next level. As our founder engages interested strategic partners, our vision remains resolute, to be the ulti-mate guide to Know Africa, Be Africa.

