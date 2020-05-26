Leadership During a Time of Crisis

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

What?

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how the world does business. Companies across Africa have initiated emergency relief efforts that span sectors and borders. What are the biggest challenges businesses have faced during this period? What Shared Value practices could business put in place to better prepare for future crises? Where are the opportunities to fuel Africa’s economic revival?

Join a discussion between business leaders from across Africa who will connect virtually to unpack these questions, as well as what purpose-led leadership means during a time of crisis. This event is a highlight of the 2020 Africa Shared Value Leadership eSummit, taking place from 2 – 5 June 2020 and convened by Shift Impact Africa and Shared Value Africa Initiative.

When?

2 June 2020, 12:00 – 14:00 GMT+2

Event:

2020 Africa Shared Value Leadership Virtual Summit

The speakers will discuss:

Insights about the challenges and learnings gained during the COVID-19 period. Views on what purpose-led leadership means during this time of crisis. Thoughts on what a possible economic recovery can look like. Ideas on what business as a collective can put in place to prepare for the “new normal”. Views on what practices can be put in place to better prepare business for future turbulence.

You will hear from:

Iain Williamson CEO, Old Mutual Group

Clare Akamanzi, CEO, Rwanda Development Board (RDB)

Stephen Ruzibiza, CEO, Rwanda Private Sector Federation (PSF)

Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom

Ellen Agler, CEO, Global End Fund

Hylton Kallner, CEO, Discovery Life

Minister Jeff Radebe

Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, CEO, Tony Elumelu Foundation

Marion Gathoga CEO BOC Gases

Where?

To register, please

Go to the eSummit registration page at https://evolve.eventoptions.co.za/register/asvs20. Click on REGISTER at the bottom of the page and complete the required information. Select the DAY ONE option. Use the code MED200, which will register you to attend the full day’s events on 2 June 2020, including the Virtual CEO’s Lunch.

Media Contact: Michelle Joubert [email protected] +27 (0) 83 3950350