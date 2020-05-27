APO

Coronavirus – Africa: Global Education Coalition facilitates free internet access for distance education in several countries

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Major mobile telephone operators that are part of UNESCO’s Global Education Coalition have stepped up efforts to improve connectivity by providing free access to online educational content for students in all regions of the world affected by Covid-19 induced school closures.

“While the Global Education Coalition supports both online and offline solutions, aiming towards connectivity for all is an important imperative, especially when our data shows that 43% of the world’s households do not have access to the internet,” said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay. “Cost is also a major obstacle for students from disadvantaged backgrounds all over the world, The Coalition’s initiative is an example of the concrete results that can be achieved by bringing together the United Nations and the private sector. By ensuring free of charge connection to educational content in a number of countries, these corporations give a strong signal as to the need to provide free access to online educational options, especially where schools remain closed.”

The operators, Orange and Vodafone, are offering free of charge access to distance education platform in some countries as a response to the closure of schools which still affects 1.26 billion learners worldwide.

In sub-Saharan Africa, Orange through its subsidiaries, provides free access to accredited learning platforms in Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali and Democratic Republic of the Congo. Similar packages are planned in Botswana, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia and Madagascar. The practice is also being extended to countries in other regions: Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, and Tunisia, free connection is provided to digital education contents.

“For several years now, Orange has had the ambition of improving access to education for all. It is in this context that we have opened our Digital Schools and launched our socially-priced mobile data packages dedicated to online training,”said Alioune Ndiaye, Executive Director of Orange for the Middle East and Africa. “Since April, the majority of our subsidiaries have been offering free access to school and university content from our partners to enable students to continue learning from home. We hope that e-learning, which has now demonstrated its added value, will continue to develop in Africa as a complement to traditional means”. 

In Samoa, Vodafone is providing around 80,000 learners with a free Student Sim Card that gives unlimited 4G data access to a range of approved educational websites. The company is working with the Ministry of Education, Sports & Culture and UNESCO to develop and host a free student e-Learning Portal utilizing the national learning curriculum. “Our investment into the future of our children says a lot about our values and mission. Vodafone is all about empowering future generations to be the best they aspire to be. This initiative and free Student Sim have all you need to stay on top of your studies and succeed academically,” says Vodafone CEO, Satish Sharma.

UNESCO estimates that despite the efforts of governments worldwide to provide alternative remote learning, at least 500 million children and youth are currently excluded from public educational provision, partly because of lack of connectivity. While the share of students with no access to internet at home is under 15% in Western Europe and North America, it is as high as 80% in sub-Saharan Africa. Although mobile phones can enable learners to access information, connect with teachers and with one another, about 56 million learners, almost half of them in sub-Saharan Africa, live in areas that are not covered by mobile networks. 

To take stock of lessons learned in recent months and explore solutions to bridge digital divides, UNESCO organized a webinar on connectivity on 22 May, which brought together partners from the Coalition and beyond, including ITU, Microsoft, Ericsson, Mastercard Foundation and several UNESCO Chairs specializing in technology and education. All stressed the need for collaboration to provide public connectivity so as to maintain the right to education and enable digital learning inside and outside the classroom, leveraging new financing models, especially to benefit the most under-served areas.

The Global Education Coalition which brings together over 100 partners was launched on 26 March to pool the skills and resources of a wide range of public and private entities and deploy inclusive and equitable distance learning options tailored to countries’ needs, prioritizing connectivity, teachers and gender.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Related Content

Coronavirus

Kenyan government under fire over coronavirus quarantine centres

Reuters -
Kenya’s government is facing growing criticism over quarantine centres it set up to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with witnesses saying some are squalid and expose residents to the risk of catching COVID-19.
Read more
Videos

Rwandan entrepreneurs treated to Covid-19 business survival boot camp

CNBC Africa -
Access to Finance Rwanda in partnership with the African Management institute, the Private Sector Federation and others, has launched a new webinar series dubbed, ‘The Business Survival Bootcamp’, through their website, SME Response Clinic. The program is designed to help entrepreneurs navigate the unique challenges that have presented themselves as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and is slated to begin next week. Head of Programs at AFR, Jean Bosco Iyacu joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How can Africa’s private equity firms weather the COVID-19 storm?

CNBC Africa -
East Africa's share of private equity transactions has slowly been rising over the years, but this growth momentum has now been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. What will it take for private equity firms in the region to weather the Covid-19 storm and bounce back? David Owino, Managing Partner at Ascent Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
APO

The African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) and Ecobank Group announce the key focus areas of their joint initiative to support Africa’s Micro Small and...

Africa Press Office -
Download logoAUDA-NEPAD (the African Union Development Agency) (www.NEPAD.org) and Ecobank Group (www.Ecobank.com) kick-start their collaboration to strengthen Africa’s response to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). High level representatives from the African Union Commission, regional development banks, development financial institutions, international organisations and commercial banks from the continent came together to focus their efforts on supporting the MSMEs segment and pr
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

How can Africa’s private equity firms weather the COVID-19 storm?

CNBC Africa -
East Africa's share of private equity transactions has slowly been rising over the years, but this growth momentum has now been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. What will it take for private equity firms in the region to weather the Covid-19 storm and bounce back? David Owino, Managing Partner at Ascent Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

RDO’s Mugwaneza on the need to invest in post-harvest agriculture technology

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda’s agriculture sector employs 80 per cent of the population and contributes 33 per cent to her GDP growth. Now, with Covid-19, many farmers have incurred losses due to difficulties in the market and agriculture players have reiterated the need for investing in post-harvest agriculture technologies. Diana Mugwaneza, Programs Officer at Rwanda Development Organization, joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

PMA: CBN to roll over T-bills worth N59.4bn

CNBC Africa -
The Central Bank is expected to roll over maturing treasury bills worth 60 billion naira in today’s Primary Market Auction. Gbemisola Bello-Aromire, Fixed Income Dealer joins CNBC Africa to discuss sentiments in Nigeria’s fixed income and FX markets....
Read more
Coronavirus

Clarification on COVID-19 “hotspots” as SA moves to level 3 lockdown

CNBC Africa -
South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has clarified the government’s decision around the relaxation of lockdown restrictions and the classification of COVID-19 “hotspots”.
Read more

Trending Now

Financial

Abel Sithole appointed as CEO of South Africa’s PIC

CNBC Africa -
On Wednesday, South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced the appointment of Abel Sithole as the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and Executive Director on the Board of Directors.
Read more
Videos

91-year-old business titan’s mission to raise R108mn to feed the hungry

CNBC Africa -
The old saying, “Age ain’t nothing but a number” has never been more true for 91-year-old business veteran Solly Krok. The entrepreneur who built the Gold Reef City casino, South Africa’s only Apartheid Museum and events facility Summer Place is not done yet. His latest business venture involves putting his legs to the test. Solly plans to walk 91 km to raise over a million rand to fund hunger and food security in South Africa, made worse by Covid-19.
Read more
Coronavirus

Kenyan government under fire over coronavirus quarantine centres

Reuters -
Kenya’s government is facing growing criticism over quarantine centres it set up to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with witnesses saying some are squalid and expose residents to the risk of catching COVID-19.
Read more
Videos

Rwandan entrepreneurs treated to Covid-19 business survival boot camp

CNBC Africa -
Access to Finance Rwanda in partnership with the African Management institute, the Private Sector Federation and others, has launched a new webinar series dubbed, ‘The Business Survival Bootcamp’, through their website, SME Response Clinic. The program is designed to help entrepreneurs navigate the unique challenges that have presented themselves as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and is slated to begin next week. Head of Programs at AFR, Jean Bosco Iyacu joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved