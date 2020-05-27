APO

Coronavirus – Africa: Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest (27 May 2020)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

HIGHLIGHTS

Several countries in Southern and Eastern Africa have reported a significant uptick in daily cases over the past week, including Kenya and South Africa.

All countries in Southern and Eastern Africa have now been affected by the pandemic, with Lesotho recording its first case on 13 May. Cross-border transmission is a rising concern.

The pandemic has gained considerable pace in the region: numbers of people who contracted COVID-19 rose from 6,848 in 24 countries on 22 April to 33,276 in 26 countries by 22 May.

Multiple locations have reported a spike in gender-based violence during the outbreak, as communities face rising economic pressure.

Resources are urgently needed to scale-up the life-saving response and common services for the outbreak.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/2TK7b24

KEY FIGURES

41,578 total cases in the region (as of 27 May)

965 total deaths

26 countries affected in the region

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Related Content

Videos

91-year-old business titan’s mission to raise R108mn to feed the hungry

CNBC Africa -
The old saying, “Age ain’t nothing but a number” has never been more true for 91-year-old business veteran Solly Krok. The entrepreneur who built the Gold Reef City casino, South Africa’s only Apartheid Museum and events facility Summer Place is not done yet. His latest business venture involves putting his legs to the test. Solly plans to walk 91 km to raise over a million rand to fund hunger and food security in South Africa, made worse by Covid-19.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 27 May 2020

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 4,352; of these thirty (30) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are Seven-Hundred-Thirty-One (731). Among the confirmed cases, 22 of them are male and 8 are female and their age ranges from 9 to 60 years. All of the people confirmed for COVID-19 am Ethiopians. Among the cases fifteen (15) of them are identified from Addis Ababa (two have known contact with a confirmed case and
Read more
Coronavirus

Kenyan government under fire over coronavirus quarantine centres

Reuters -
Kenya’s government is facing growing criticism over quarantine centres it set up to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with witnesses saying some are squalid and expose residents to the risk of catching COVID-19.
Read more
Videos

Rwandan entrepreneurs treated to Covid-19 business survival boot camp

CNBC Africa -
Access to Finance Rwanda in partnership with the African Management institute, the Private Sector Federation and others, has launched a new webinar series dubbed, ‘The Business Survival Bootcamp’, through their website, SME Response Clinic. The program is designed to help entrepreneurs navigate the unique challenges that have presented themselves as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and is slated to begin next week. Head of Programs at AFR, Jean Bosco Iyacu joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Rwandan entrepreneurs treated to Covid-19 business survival boot camp

CNBC Africa -
Access to Finance Rwanda in partnership with the African Management institute, the Private Sector Federation and others, has launched a new webinar series dubbed, ‘The Business Survival Bootcamp’, through their website, SME Response Clinic. The program is designed to help entrepreneurs navigate the unique challenges that have presented themselves as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and is slated to begin next week. Head of Programs at AFR, Jean Bosco Iyacu joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How can Africa’s private equity firms weather the COVID-19 storm?

CNBC Africa -
East Africa's share of private equity transactions has slowly been rising over the years, but this growth momentum has now been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. What will it take for private equity firms in the region to weather the Covid-19 storm and bounce back? David Owino, Managing Partner at Ascent Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

RDO’s Mugwaneza on the need to invest in post-harvest agriculture technology

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda’s agriculture sector employs 80 per cent of the population and contributes 33 per cent to her GDP growth. Now, with Covid-19, many farmers have incurred losses due to difficulties in the market and agriculture players have reiterated the need for investing in post-harvest agriculture technologies. Diana Mugwaneza, Programs Officer at Rwanda Development Organization, joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

PMA: CBN to roll over T-bills worth N59.4bn

CNBC Africa -
The Central Bank is expected to roll over maturing treasury bills worth 60 billion naira in today’s Primary Market Auction. Gbemisola Bello-Aromire, Fixed Income Dealer joins CNBC Africa to discuss sentiments in Nigeria’s fixed income and FX markets....
Read more

Trending Now

International News

Why A V-Shaped Recovery Is Unlikely: Mark Zandi

CNBC -
Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi says investors are too optimistic about a quick economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. He explains what policymakers should do to boost the recovery and discusses longer-term changes in the econ
Read more
Financial

Abel Sithole appointed as CEO of South Africa’s PIC

CNBC Africa -
On Wednesday, South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced the appointment of Abel Sithole as the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and Executive Director on the Board of Directors.
Read more
Videos

91-year-old business titan’s mission to raise R108mn to feed the hungry

CNBC Africa -
The old saying, “Age ain’t nothing but a number” has never been more true for 91-year-old business veteran Solly Krok. The entrepreneur who built the Gold Reef City casino, South Africa’s only Apartheid Museum and events facility Summer Place is not done yet. His latest business venture involves putting his legs to the test. Solly plans to walk 91 km to raise over a million rand to fund hunger and food security in South Africa, made worse by Covid-19.
Read more
Coronavirus

Kenyan government under fire over coronavirus quarantine centres

Reuters -
Kenya’s government is facing growing criticism over quarantine centres it set up to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with witnesses saying some are squalid and expose residents to the risk of catching COVID-19.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved