Coronavirus – Nigeria: 276 new cases of COVID-19

276 new cases of COVID-19;
Lagos-161 Rivers-36 Edo-27 Kaduna-19 Nasarawa-10 Oyo-6 Kano-4 Delta-3 Ebonyi-3 Gombe-2 Ogun-1 Ondo-1 Borno-1 Abia-1 Bauchi-1
8344 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 2385 Deaths: 249
