Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Report for Nigeria (26 May 2020)

Africa Press Office
The COVID-19 Nigeria situation report for 26th May, 2020 has been published.

Our daily COVID-19 situation reports provide a summary of the epidemiological situation & response activities in Nigeria.

Download via: https://bit.ly/3bWXXqp

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Clarification on COVID-19 "hotspots" as SA moves to level 3 lockdown

CNBC Africa -
South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has clarified the government’s decision around the relaxation of lockdown restrictions and the classification of COVID-19 “hotspots”.
Read more
Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases As of 27 May 2020, 9am EAT

Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (119,391) deaths (3,589), and recoveries (48,618) by region: Central (13,604 cases; 361 deaths; 3,679 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20),Cameroon (5,436; 175; 1,996), Central African Republic (671; 1; 22), Chad (700; 62; 303), Congo (487; 16; 147), DRC (2,546; 68; 365), Equatorial Guinea (1,043; 12; 165), Gabon (2,238; 14; 593),Sao Tome & Principe (441; 12; 68) Eastern (13,017; 351; 3,444): Comoros (87; 1; 21), Djibouti (2,468; 14; 1,07
Read more
Coronavirus – Kenya: 123 people have tested positive of COVID-19

Africa Press Office -
Download logoToday we have tested 3077 samples 123 people have tested positive of COVID-19 Nairobi is leading with 85 cases and Mombasa has 24 cases among others.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Read more

Clarification on COVID-19 "hotspots" as SA moves to level 3 lockdown

CNBC Africa -
South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has clarified the government’s decision around the relaxation of lockdown restrictions and the classification of COVID-19 “hotspots”.
Read more
How COVID-19 impacts Nigeria's non-oil exports

CNBC Africa -
Year-on-year growth in Nigeria’s non-oil sector was slower by 0.93 percentage points in the first quarter of the year, that’s according to recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to stifle international trade, Akin Laoye, Executive Director at FTN Cocoa Processors joins CNBC Africa to discuss how this pandemic is affecting dynamics for Nigeria's non-oil exports.
Read more
Africa's best brands, ranked

CNBC Africa -
The Brand Africa 100, Africa’s best brands report celebrated its 10th year of its global launch and continues to shine a light on Africa’s brand value conscious. Over the past 10 years the report has shown that only 20 per cent of the brands that Africans value, are made in Africa, this is a challenge to African business people and entrepreneurs to create and aspire to fully embrace proudly African produce. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and Chairperson of Brand Africa, Geoffrey Odundo, CEO of the Nairobi Stock Exchange and Karin Du Chenne, Chief Growth Officer at Kantar.
Read more
COVID-19: How will employee salaries be impacted in the months to come?

CNBC Africa -
The BankservAfrica Take-home Pay Index has shown that wage numbers were up in April as the majority of employees continued to receive their monthly incomes. However, casual and weekly workers were most impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown as the number of wages paid declined significantly. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Mike Schüssler, Chief Economist at economists.co.za.
Read more

Abel Sithole appointed as CEO of South Africa's PIC

CNBC Africa -
On Wednesday, South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced the appointment of Abel Sithole as the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and Executive Director on the Board of Directors.
Read more
Kenyan government under fire over coronavirus quarantine centres

Reuters -
Kenya’s government is facing growing criticism over quarantine centres it set up to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with witnesses saying some are squalid and expose residents to the risk of catching COVID-19.
Read more
RDO's Mugwaneza on the need to invest in post-harvest agriculture technology

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda’s agriculture sector employs 80 per cent of the population and contributes 33 per cent to her GDP growth. Now, with Covid-19, many farmers have incurred losses due to difficulties in the market and agriculture players have reiterated the need for investing in post-harvest agriculture technologies. Diana Mugwaneza, Programs Officer at Rwanda Development Organization, joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
