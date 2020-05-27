Coronavirus – Nigeria: Inclusion of Two New Labs for COVID-19 Testing Capacity

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

We're pleased to announce the activation of 2 new labs for inclusion in the NCDC Molecular Laboratory Network:

Test tubeAfriglobal Medicare Lab, Ogun Test tubeSahel Centre for Molecular Diagnostics & Research, Katsina

This brings the total number of labs with COVID-19 testing capacity to 28.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).