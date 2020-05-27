APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Inclusion of Two New Labs for COVID-19 Testing Capacity

| Updated:
We're pleased to announce the activation of 2 new labs for inclusion in the NCDC Molecular Laboratory Network:

Test tubeAfriglobal Medicare Lab, Ogun Test tubeSahel Centre for Molecular Diagnostics & Research, Katsina

This brings the total number of labs with COVID-19 testing capacity to 28.

