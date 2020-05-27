Coronavirus – South Africa: 43 new COVID-19 related deaths in South Africa

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

A total of 9214 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Sadly, we report 43 new COVID-19 related deaths & send our condolences to the loved ones. Exercise caution when using alcohol-based hand sanitisers, especially on children’s hands.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo