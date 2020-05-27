Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: World Health Organization (WHO) Zimbabwe’s Polio Team supporting Contact Tracing for COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In Zimbabwe, WHO Zimbabwe’s polio team is providing support to enhance contact tracing for COVID-19. Disease surveillance officers across the country are adapting software to list & trace contacts, with real-time updates.

