APO

DHL Global Forwarding moves critical goods from China to Ghana

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

PPE shipment was transported as part of DHL’s (https://www.DHL.com/) dedicated weekly air freight solution from China to Africa; UbuntuConnect – the specific air freight solution for the China-Africa lane – will be extended due to high demand.

DHL Global Forwarding, the leading international provider of air, sea and road freight services is leveraging its global network to facilitate the air transportation of critical personal protective equipment from China to Ghana, via Dubai. From the capital city, Accra, the shipment is distributed across the country to equip front-line healthcare workers in their fight against Covid-19.

This was made possible as part of DHL’s dedicated 100-ton weekly air freight service from China into Middle East and Africa launched last month. Aptly named after the Nguni Bantu word for “humanity”, UbuntuConnect sees cargo being consolidated across China into Guangzhou City and shipped via Dubai to several countries across Africa, within a span of two to three days. Leveraging Dubai’s strategic geographical locations as the gateway between the Orient and Africa, DHL has transported two shipments to Ghana thus far and expects more in the coming weeks.

“The ongoing pandemic is causing a dearth in global air freight capacity making it ever critical that we continue to amass our resources globally to ensure a stable supply chain, especially for medical and critical supplies. With UbuntuConnect, we are carving out specific routes from the transit hub in Dubai to Africa, so life-saving essentials can continue to reach local communities in Ghana,” said Serigne Ndanck Mbaye, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding (West Africa) and Country Manager, Ghana.

DHL Global Forwarding has been operating UbuntuConnect since April 21 to meet ongoing demand for medical equipment and personal protective gear such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and goggles. From May 26, DHL Global Forwarding will begin to consolidate cargo across China, for uplift in Shanghai – as part of ongoing efforts to adjust the network as needed to best meet customers’ needs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Deutsche Post DHL.

Media Contact: Jenny Yeo / Fiona Teo Tel: +65 6879 8332 / +65 6879 8333 E-mail: [email protected]

DHL – The logistics company for the world: DHL (https://www.DHL.com/) is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 63 billion euros in 2019. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Dangote, MTN emerge most admired African brands

Africa Press Office -
Download logoFor the third time in a row, Dangote Group (https://Dangote.com/) has emerged as the most admired African brand, of African continent origin, by consumers, paired with the telecommunication giant, MTN in a survey of 100 Africa best brands announced in a novel global virtual event that incorporated the market openings of Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria. GT Bank returns to the top spot in financial services and the United Kingdom's BBC retains its media category ranking as th
Read more
International News

Elon Musk and SpaceX try to make history, plus everything else you missed: CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today’s show, CNBC’s Michael Sheetz explains what’s at stake in t
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa downgrades lockdown rules, sending 8 million back to work

CNBC -
Key Points South Africa to downgrade lockdown measures to level three on June 1. This means a full reopening...
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (116,049) deaths (3,488), and recoveries (46,714)

Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (116,049) deaths (3,488), and recoveries (46,714) by region: Central (12,426 cases; 350 deaths; 3,281 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20), Cameroon (5,044; 171; 1,917), Central African Republic (652; 1; 22), Chad (687; 61; 244), Congo (487; 16; 147), DRC (2,402; 68; 340), Equatorial Guinea (719; 7; 22), Gabon (2,135; 14; 562), Sao Tome & Principe (258; 11; 7). Eastern (12,983; 351; 3,438): Comoros (87; 1; 21), Djibouti (2,468; 14; 1,079
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Coronavirus

Is SA’s mining industry too deep in the COVID-19 crisis?

CNBC Africa -
The Covid-19 pandemic has far-reaching economic ramifications on the productivity and profits of many industries without the exception of the mining industry. For more than a century mining was a flourishing industry in South Africa. In 2019 it contributed close to R361 billion or 8.1 per cent to SA’s GDP and over R91 billion to fixed investment. It employed 454,861 people and paid R24.3 billion in taxes. Since early March, the mining industry’s average share price has dropped 10 per cent and individual companies have lost 30 to 50 per cent of their market value. Is mining too deep in the Covid-19 crisis? How can the mining industry pave the way to total recovery and become the sunrise industry it wants to be?...
Read more
International News

How Richard Branson Is Trying To Save His Virgin Empire

CNBC -
Sir Richard Branson has cut a figure as a brash and rebellious impresario who took on big businesses with his larger-than-life personality, charm, and sheer guts. The Virgin Atlantic airline Branson started and grew from an industry underdog to a maj
Read more
Coronavirus

Quite frankly, be candid… What African mining bosses and the minister call each other behind closed doors

Chris Bishop -
For years it has been daggers drawn between government and mine owners in disputes over mining regulations that the latter fear are driving away investors from starting new mines.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Droppa CEO on adapting and innovating to the harsh realities of COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Covid-19 has left many businesses with the stark reality of closing down or adapting. One company that is doing the latter is Droppa. Its CEO Khathu Mufamadi joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

How the Africa Shared Value E-Summit can play a role in post-COVID-19 recovery

CNBC Africa -
Experts predict that closer collaboration among business leaders across various industries will be key in shaping a post-COVID-19 recovery. This will be part of the conversation at upcoming Africa Shared Value E-Summit and CNBC Africa spoke to Nichole Yembra, MD, The Chrysalis Capital for more.
Read more
Videos

Locust plague, COVID-19 weigh on East Africa’s economic outlook

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank recently announced the first phase of an additional $500 million package to combat the locust invasion in East Africa and the Middle East. According to Moody's, though crucial, the support package pales in comparison with the magnitude of the twin shocks that the East African economies face from the pandemic and the locust invasion. Kelvin Dalrymple, vice-President and Sovereign Analyst at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International News

Elon Musk and SpaceX try to make history, plus everything else you missed: CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today’s show, CNBC’s Michael Sheetz explains what’s at stake in t
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa downgrades lockdown rules, sending 8 million back to work

CNBC -
Key Points South Africa to downgrade lockdown measures to level three on June 1. This means a full reopening...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved