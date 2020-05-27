DHL Global Forwarding moves critical goods from China to Ghana

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

PPE shipment was transported as part of DHL’s (https://www.DHL.com/) dedicated weekly air freight solution from China to Africa; UbuntuConnect – the specific air freight solution for the China-Africa lane – will be extended due to high demand.

DHL Global Forwarding, the leading international provider of air, sea and road freight services is leveraging its global network to facilitate the air transportation of critical personal protective equipment from China to Ghana, via Dubai. From the capital city, Accra, the shipment is distributed across the country to equip front-line healthcare workers in their fight against Covid-19.

This was made possible as part of DHL’s dedicated 100-ton weekly air freight service from China into Middle East and Africa launched last month. Aptly named after the Nguni Bantu word for “humanity”, UbuntuConnect sees cargo being consolidated across China into Guangzhou City and shipped via Dubai to several countries across Africa, within a span of two to three days. Leveraging Dubai’s strategic geographical locations as the gateway between the Orient and Africa, DHL has transported two shipments to Ghana thus far and expects more in the coming weeks.

“The ongoing pandemic is causing a dearth in global air freight capacity making it ever critical that we continue to amass our resources globally to ensure a stable supply chain, especially for medical and critical supplies. With UbuntuConnect, we are carving out specific routes from the transit hub in Dubai to Africa, so life-saving essentials can continue to reach local communities in Ghana,” said Serigne Ndanck Mbaye, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding (West Africa) and Country Manager, Ghana.

DHL Global Forwarding has been operating UbuntuConnect since April 21 to meet ongoing demand for medical equipment and personal protective gear such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and goggles. From May 26, DHL Global Forwarding will begin to consolidate cargo across China, for uplift in Shanghai – as part of ongoing efforts to adjust the network as needed to best meet customers’ needs.

