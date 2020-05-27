Nestlé brand MAGGI to launch unique cooking Website in Central and West Africa

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Nestlé (https://www.Nestle.com/), the world’s largest food and beverage company, will hold a press conference to launch the first-of-a-kind Website in Central and west Africa along with the launch of the Season 2 of Yelo Pèppè its popular online nutrition education drama series, showing.

What? The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting consumer behaviour. As such, they are increasingly looking online for cooking ideas, recipes and tips to live a healthy life.

In response to this demand, Nestlé, present in more than 187 countries with more than 2000 brands, is launching a dedicated African Cuisine Website, the first of its kind in Central and West Africa, which will provide over 40 African Recipe cuisines served along nutrition information to help consumers adopt a healthier diet.

The website was built in collaboration with top African chefs, expert nutritionists, and local food influencers, giving helpful tips on balanced dishes to adopt healthier diets. Do not miss the chance to inform your readers about this new platform.

Along with the launch of its website, Nestlé brand MAGGI launches, on 8th of June 2020, Season 2 of Yelo Pèppè, its popular online nutrition education drama series showing on YouTube.

Following the great success of Season 1 of Yelo Pèppè, which reached more than 20.3 million views online, you now have the unique opportunity to join an online discussion with stars of the show about what to expect from Season 2; and to meet with ‘Nutrition, Health and Wellness’ experts from Nestlé who will connect virtually to unpack important information on Africa’s first ever cooking platform created to boost healthier living across the continent and to make Africa’s most delicious recipes available globally.

Where? Live online to enable journalists across sub-Saharan Africa to participate and ask questions.

When? Wednesday, 3rd June 2020 at 2pm GMT, (Click on this to see what time it will be in your country: https://bit.ly/2TEC5Ja)

Duration: 45 minutes.

Language: English.

How it works: Journalists only need a laptop or phone with internet access to join the online press conference. Please note this streaming will not consume a lot of data.

REGISTER via this link to receive log in details & accreditation for your attendance: https://apo-opa.com/opcen/

List of Speakers

Dominique Allier, Business Executive Officer for the Culinary Business of Nestlé Central and West Africa Ltd. Oversees the MAGGI Brand business across 25 countries within Central and West Africa. Akua Kwakwa, Nutrition, Health and Wellness Regional Manager, Nestlé Central and West Africa. Anita Erskine, Ghanaian Journalist and Communications Professional, Actress in Nestlé’s Pan African series, Yelo Péppé. Ade Laoye, Actress and Versatile Performer.

Media Contact: Marie Chantal Messier Head of Corporate Communication and Public Affairs at Nestlé Central and West Africa [email protected]

Tracy Walakira- Senior Project Manager +41 22 534 9602

Lerato Chiyangwa Senior Project Manager [email protected] +27 79 687 0803

Technical contact: [email protected]