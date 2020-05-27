APO

The African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) and Ecobank Group announce the key focus areas of their joint initiative to support Africa’s Micro Small and Medium Enterprises

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

AUDA-NEPAD (the African Union Development Agency) (www.NEPAD.org) and Ecobank Group (www.Ecobank.com) kick-start their collaboration to strengthen Africa’s response to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). High level representatives from the African Union Commission, regional development banks, development financial institutions, international organisations and commercial banks from the continent came together to focus their efforts on supporting the MSMEs segment and protect the livelihoods of millions of Africans. A virtual workshop facilitated by McKinsey held on May 26, 2020 provided an opportunity to reinforce the commitment of national, regional and continental institutions to work together to support MSMEs following the COVID-19 pandemic.

MSMEs are critical to the African economy as they account for almost 85% of all private sector employment. Vulnerable jobs are in 5 sectors in Africa, including Trade, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Construction and Hospitality. Some 25 – 160 million jobs in Africa are vulnerable due to the impact of COVID-19. This presents an opportunity to come together to increase capabilities available to MSMEs across the continent. Leaders acknowledged the need to continue ongoing efforts to support MSMEs while leveraging organizational capabilities for medium and long-term support.

Governments have committed in average $20 billion to support MSMEs recovery, however access to existing commitments will likely be limited to registered medium enterprises due to criteria outlined by governments and the reducing appetite of commercial banks to loan to small scale enterprises. The funds allocated for MSMEs are insufficient in most countries, leaving the biggest gaps in micro to small unregistered businesses. Based on this estimated financing gap, only 6 out of 20 countries have made commitments that can cover the MSMEs labour costs, including South Africa, Egypt, Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon, Chad and Cape Verde. For this reason, partnerships such as that being co-led by Ecobank Group and AUDA-NEPAD are vital.

AUDA-NEPAD Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ibrahim Assane Mayaki emphasized that success of this initiative will depend on the number of partners and of the quality of the partnerships. He commended all the attendees for their interest and called their respective organizations to join as partners to drive this mission together.

Ade Ayeyemi, Ecobank Group CEO remarked, this initiative is focused on empowering MSMEs and to ease restarting and growing Africa’s economies with the knowledge that a significant number of jobs will be lost and businesses incapacitated. The workshop provided a platform for stakeholders from East, West, Central, North and Southern Africa to identify priority areas and strengthen our collective approach to safeguarding this sector, especially the micro enterprises. We believe that a multilateral approach which includes organisations, private sectors and governments will be beneficial and imperative for a successful implementation of support for Africa’s MSMEs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ecobank.

Media Contact: Mrs. Unami MPOFU AUDA-NEPAD [email protected]

Mrs. Adenike LAOYE Ecobank Group [email protected]

About the Platform: The AUDA-NEPAD (www.NEPAD.org) and Ecobank Group will work with other African likeminded institutions and businesses to utilize the platform for monitoring and benchmarking, thus allowing members and MSMEs to share their experiences, best practices, national policies, and challenges, and avail resources to support African businesses and economies to overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic. This will help prioritise the Agency’s actions in the short, mid and long term towards the Member States and the partners, to (i) mitigate COVID-19 economic impact, and (ii) leverage on lessons learned from the 100,000 SMEs project and other national, regional and continental initiatives to increase African economies’ level of resilience amid the pandemic.

About the AUDA-NEPAD COVID-19 Response Plan of Action: The AUDA-NEPAD COVID-19 Response Plan of Action is a proactive, efficient and direct response in enhancing continental coverage, and improving access to sustainable and resilient health services while ensuring the protection of Africa’s economic foundations. The set of thematic areas that have been addressed by the plan create an ecosystem for the private sector to contribute to its implementation and to benefit from its added value, by opening new markets based on a win-win approach. The AUDA-NEPAD will be a recipient of financial investments and donations for its COVID-19 Response Plan of Action. The Agency plays the role of broker between various service providers and governments, as well as coordinate the value chain from operations to institutional mechanisms.

About Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’ or ‘The Group’): Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’) (www.Ecobank.com) is the parent company of the Ecobank Group, the leading independent pan-African banking group. The Ecobank Group employs over 15,000 people and serves about 20 million customers in the consumer, commercial and corporate banking sectors across 33 African countries. The Group has a banking license in France and representative offices in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Johannesburg, South Africa; Beijing, China; London, the UK and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The Group offers a full suite of banking products, services and solutions including bank and deposit accounts, loans, cash management, advisory, trade, securities, wealth and asset management. ETI is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchanges in Lagos, the Ghana Stock Exchange in Accra, and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières in Abidjan. For further information please visit www.Ecobank.com

Related Content

Videos

91-year-old business titan’s mission to raise R108mn to feed the hungry

CNBC Africa -
The old saying, “Age ain’t nothing but a number” has never been more true for 91-year-old business veteran Solly Krok. The entrepreneur who built the Gold Reef City casino, South Africa’s only Apartheid Museum and events facility Summer Place is not done yet. His latest business venture involves putting his legs to the test. Solly plans to walk 91 km to raise over a million rand to fund hunger and food security in South Africa, made worse by Covid-19.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 27 May 2020

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 4,352; of these thirty (30) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are Seven-Hundred-Thirty-One (731). Among the confirmed cases, 22 of them are male and 8 are female and their age ranges from 9 to 60 years. All of the people confirmed for COVID-19 am Ethiopians. Among the cases fifteen (15) of them are identified from Addis Ababa (two have known contact with a confirmed case and
Read more
Coronavirus

Kenyan government under fire over coronavirus quarantine centres

Reuters -
Kenya’s government is facing growing criticism over quarantine centres it set up to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with witnesses saying some are squalid and expose residents to the risk of catching COVID-19.
Read more
Videos

Rwandan entrepreneurs treated to Covid-19 business survival boot camp

CNBC Africa -
Access to Finance Rwanda in partnership with the African Management institute, the Private Sector Federation and others, has launched a new webinar series dubbed, ‘The Business Survival Bootcamp’, through their website, SME Response Clinic. The program is designed to help entrepreneurs navigate the unique challenges that have presented themselves as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and is slated to begin next week. Head of Programs at AFR, Jean Bosco Iyacu joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Rwandan entrepreneurs treated to Covid-19 business survival boot camp

CNBC Africa -
Access to Finance Rwanda in partnership with the African Management institute, the Private Sector Federation and others, has launched a new webinar series dubbed, ‘The Business Survival Bootcamp’, through their website, SME Response Clinic. The program is designed to help entrepreneurs navigate the unique challenges that have presented themselves as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and is slated to begin next week. Head of Programs at AFR, Jean Bosco Iyacu joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How can Africa’s private equity firms weather the COVID-19 storm?

CNBC Africa -
East Africa's share of private equity transactions has slowly been rising over the years, but this growth momentum has now been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. What will it take for private equity firms in the region to weather the Covid-19 storm and bounce back? David Owino, Managing Partner at Ascent Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

RDO’s Mugwaneza on the need to invest in post-harvest agriculture technology

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda’s agriculture sector employs 80 per cent of the population and contributes 33 per cent to her GDP growth. Now, with Covid-19, many farmers have incurred losses due to difficulties in the market and agriculture players have reiterated the need for investing in post-harvest agriculture technologies. Diana Mugwaneza, Programs Officer at Rwanda Development Organization, joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

PMA: CBN to roll over T-bills worth N59.4bn

CNBC Africa -
The Central Bank is expected to roll over maturing treasury bills worth 60 billion naira in today’s Primary Market Auction. Gbemisola Bello-Aromire, Fixed Income Dealer joins CNBC Africa to discuss sentiments in Nigeria’s fixed income and FX markets....
Read more

Trending Now

International News

Why A V-Shaped Recovery Is Unlikely: Mark Zandi

CNBC -
Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi says investors are too optimistic about a quick economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. He explains what policymakers should do to boost the recovery and discusses longer-term changes in the econ
Read more
Financial

Abel Sithole appointed as CEO of South Africa’s PIC

CNBC Africa -
On Wednesday, South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced the appointment of Abel Sithole as the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and Executive Director on the Board of Directors.
Read more
Videos

91-year-old business titan’s mission to raise R108mn to feed the hungry

CNBC Africa -
The old saying, “Age ain’t nothing but a number” has never been more true for 91-year-old business veteran Solly Krok. The entrepreneur who built the Gold Reef City casino, South Africa’s only Apartheid Museum and events facility Summer Place is not done yet. His latest business venture involves putting his legs to the test. Solly plans to walk 91 km to raise over a million rand to fund hunger and food security in South Africa, made worse by Covid-19.
Read more
Coronavirus

Kenyan government under fire over coronavirus quarantine centres

Reuters -
Kenya’s government is facing growing criticism over quarantine centres it set up to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with witnesses saying some are squalid and expose residents to the risk of catching COVID-19.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved