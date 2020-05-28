APO

Coronavirus – Africa: WHO urges caution as countries in Africa ease lockdowns

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Three months after the first case of COVID-19 was detected in sub-Saharan Africa, the region has made progress in tackling the virus. Many countries implemented lockdowns and key public health measures early and these appear to have helped slow down the spread of the disease. However, there are concerns that if these measures are relaxed too quickly, COVID-19 cases could start increasing rapidly.

Thirteen countries in sub-Saharan Africa implemented lockdowns along with other public health and social measures nation-wide, while ten more instigated partial lockdowns in hotspots. Preliminary analysis by the World Health Organization (WHO) found that the doubling time – the number of days for case numbers to double in a given country – increased during the lockdown period in most of the countries of the region. (5 days to 41 in Cote d’Ivoire, 3 days to 14 in South Africa). Seychelles started implementing public health and social measures before the notification of its first confirmed cases and seven weeks have passed since its last reported case.

“Three months since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in sub-Saharan Africa, it appears that the swift actions taken by African leaders and communities has slowed the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. “These actions came at great social and economic cost, particularly for the most vulnerable and there is an understandable push to lift the measures as rapidly as they were implemented. However, WHO urges countries to follow a step by step approach.”

So far, a number of countries have begun easing their lockdowns, and according to WHO’s initial analysis, the impact on doubling time appears to be varying depending on the timing and duration of the confinement measures. For example, Burkina Faso started implementing a partial lockdown of 17 days after the notification of its first confirmed case and recorded an increase in number of cases during the lockdown period by 253%. The confinement measures were implemented for 38 days and resulted in a significant reduction of daily new cases. 

South Africa, which following a robust testing programme reported a particularly high number of COVID-19 cases has seen its doubling time remain stable at around two weeks since the confinement measures have started to be relaxed. 

“We must all remain vigilant. As more countries begin to ease confinement measures, it is vital that effective testing and surveillance systems are in place to detect any spike in cases,” said Dr Moeti. “Ending a lockdown is not an event, but a process, and it’s important to have a clear view of local conditions so informed decisions can be made about how to relax these measures.”

WHO has issued interim guidance to Member States, which encourage a gradual adjustment of public health and social measures, while constantly assessing risks. Beginning with the re-opening of international airports, with a mandatory 14-day quarantine of all travelers, the guidelines progress through a series of steps for countries to take to regain some normalcy. As countries open up, good hand hygiene, coughing and sneezing etiquette, physical distancing and the use of masks will remain part of the new normal. The steps will need to be constantly adapted according to the trends in the data and maintained until the pandemic is contained or there is a vaccine or treatment for COVID-19 which is accessible to everyone.

As countries ease restrictions, health authorities will need to ensure continuity of essential health care services while also resuming the full gamut of routine health services. This challenge will be compounded by ongoing global supply bottlenecks, shortages, and the necessity of repurposing staff for the COVID-19 response.  

“Now more than ever is a time for international solidarity,” said Dr Moeti. “There is a critical shortage of COVID-19 tests, personal protective equipment and other medical supplies in Africa. We hope that as restrictions on movement are lifted, these goods will start flowing to the places and people that need them most.”

Over the past three months, WHO has supported the delivery of nearly two million pieces of personal protective equipment for health workers, including surgical masks, as well as more than 100 000 screening kits. The organization is working with partners to ramp up the delivery of key supplies over the coming months.

Since the outbreak began, WHO has developed national response plans to mobilize over US $ 300 million for public health interventions. More than 900 WHO staff have been repurposed to support the response in the region, and WHO has trained more than 10 000 African health workers in a variety of topics relating to COVID-19, such as infection prevention and control, treatment, logistics, laboratory testing and risk communication.

WHO is working with many partners to respond to COVID-19. Together with the World Economic Forum, the organization held a virtual press conference today with Dr Moeti, Hon Dr. Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, Minister of Health and Wellness, Government of Mauritius, Hon. Dr Zwelini Mkhize, Minister of Health of South Africa and Hon Dr Jane Aceng, Minister of Health, Government of Uganda.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

Related Content

APO

Diversified Energy Mix for A Clean Energy Transition

Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 has intensified the debate on the global renewable energy transition; the African Energy Chamber and Africa Oil & Power (www.AfricaOilAndPower.com) hosted a webinar focusing on renewable energy development in the short and long term; seventy-two percent of the world’s installed capacity in 2019 originated from renewable resources. The world’s incredible decrease in energy consumption caused by COVID-19, and the unprecedented collapse of the oil and gas markets has some ar
Read more
Financial

Central Bank of Nigeria cuts benchmark lending rate to 12.5%

Reuters -
Nigeria’s central bank cut its benchmark lending rate to 12.5% from 13.5%, the central bank governor said on Thursday.
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 impacts access to sustainable energy in SSA

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank says despite accelerated progress over the past decade, the world is expected to fall short of the SDG 7 target. In its just-released 2020 edition of the Energy Progress Report, the World Bank says under current policies, an estimated 8 per cent of the global population will not have access to electricity by 2030, and 90 per cent of them will be in sub-Saharan Africa. Makhtar Diop, the Vice President for Infrastructure at the World Bank joins CNBC Africa to discuss the findings of this report.
Read more
Energy, Environment & Climate Change

How Africa is hooking up the wilderness with the universe to help NASA in the space race.

Chris Bishop -
Work at the Deep Earth Station is likely to see the biggest influx of people and equipment into Majtiesfontein since the Anglo-Boer War when it was home to British 12,000 troops.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

How will MPC’S 100bps rate cut impact equities?

CNBC Africa -
Following Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee's decision to cut the benchmark interest rate to 12.5 per cent, Ahmed Jinad a Research Analyst at Meristem Securities joins CNBC Africa to discuss the implication of this move on Nigeria’s equities market....
Read more
International News

Trump’s Renewed Fight With China Explained

CNBC -
The Trump administration and the Chinese government are going head to head over the coronavirus. The two largest economic powers in the world are trying to control the coronavirus narrative. The White House has accused China of misleading the world a
Read more
Videos

How to address Africa’s ventilator shortage

CNBC Africa -
Ventilators are an essential tool in the fight against Covid-19. But the continent is suffering from a severe supply shortage. Statistics show there are fewer than 2000 ventilators serving millions of people in Africa. In an attempt to fill the air in Africa’s ventilator market, Uni-Life 100 has launched a new ventilator system to provide mass treatment to patients across the continent. Bob Elshove, Sales Director at Unique Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

What is DWS doing to fight corruption & COVID-19?

CNBC Africa -
Parliament is not happy about the slow pace of investigations into unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure cases at the Department of Water and Sanitation and some water boards.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Building Africa’s Biggest Digital Classroom

CNBC Africa -
An enduring lesson learnt throughout our 175-year existence is that, while things rapidly change around us, the things that truly matter don’t!...
Read more
Brandcom

Op-Ed: Africa’s people-led approach to combat COVID-19 shows signs of progress and leadership

Contributor -
In its fight against the spread of COVID-19, our continent faces a massive challenge that requires unprecedented levels of unity and coordinated action. These are the actions the African Union is taking to fight the pandemic.
Read more

Trending Now

Financial

Central Bank of Nigeria cuts benchmark lending rate to 12.5%

Reuters -
Nigeria’s central bank cut its benchmark lending rate to 12.5% from 13.5%, the central bank governor said on Thursday.
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 impacts access to sustainable energy in SSA

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank says despite accelerated progress over the past decade, the world is expected to fall short of the SDG 7 target. In its just-released 2020 edition of the Energy Progress Report, the World Bank says under current policies, an estimated 8 per cent of the global population will not have access to electricity by 2030, and 90 per cent of them will be in sub-Saharan Africa. Makhtar Diop, the Vice President for Infrastructure at the World Bank joins CNBC Africa to discuss the findings of this report.
Read more
Energy, Environment & Climate Change

How Africa is hooking up the wilderness with the universe to help NASA in the space race.

Chris Bishop -
Work at the Deep Earth Station is likely to see the biggest influx of people and equipment into Majtiesfontein since the Anglo-Boer War when it was home to British 12,000 troops.
Read more
Videos

Nigeria’s MPC cuts benchmark rate to 12.5%

CNBC Africa -
In a surprise move, Nigeria Monetary Policy Committee cut its main policy rate by 100 basis points to 12.5 per cent and maintained other parameters constant in its third meeting of the year. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives and Muda Yusuf, Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry joined CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa for a post-analysis of this decision....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved