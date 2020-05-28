APO

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Periods don’t pause for a pandemic

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Today, Ethiopia joins the rest of the world in commemorating the Menstrual Hygiene Day under the theme, “Periods in Pandemic – it is time to take action!”

The objective this year is to emphasize the importance of continuing menstrual hygiene awareness and support for women and girls during COVID-19, especially for those living in poverty, the internally displaced, refugees, and those in quarantine and transit centers.

A pandemic such as COVID-19 doesn’t stop activities to support the basic menstrual hygiene needs of women and girls, including those who are on the frontlines of the pandemic.

It is imperative that girls and women living in poverty, the internally displaced, refugees, and those in quarantine and transit centers are provided with menstrual hygiene kits. This is part of preserving their dignity amidst the difficult conditions they are living in.  

“Given the multiple challenges that women and adolescent girls face, it is evident that promoting menstrual hygiene management is not only a health and sanitation matter, it is also a crucial step towards safeguarding the dignity, integrity and overall life opportunities for women and girls,” says Minister of Health Dr. Lia Tadesse.

Since 2016, the Federal Ministry of Health, together with government and civil society partners, has been implementing a comprehensive menstrual hygiene and health programme in the country. The programme includes raising awareness in schools and surrounding communities to reduce stigma around menstruation, providing appropriate water, sanitation and hygiene facilities, increasing access to sanitary products, and making available safe spaces in schools to reduce absenteeism for girls during menstruation.

Following the award of the 2019 CNN Hero of the Year to Freweini Mebrahtu for her work on reducing the cultural stigma attached to menstruation in parts of rural Ethiopia, a Menstrual Hygiene and Health taskforce was formed under the leadership of Her Excellency the President Sahle-Work Zewde to spearhead the menstrual hygiene programme.

While many people still doubt the seriousness of the issue, for countless girls and women, sanitary pads are an unaffordable ‘luxury’. Among the thousands of girls with whom UNICEF has worked, most explained that they were forced to resort to unsanitary and sometimes unsafe methods to meet their needs.

A 2020 UNICEF survey shows that 18 per cent of young girls miss school during menstruation. Nearly half cited pain as the reason and a quarter cited fear of leaking. The report also shows that girls have difficulties talking to their teachers about menstruation challenges at school. Cultural taboos that forbid girls from certain activities when menstruating – such as fetching water, engaging in religious activities, cooking – need to be addressed.

“UNICEF is working with the government and other partners to ensure that women and girls are not disadvantaged by something as natural as their periods,” says UNICEF Representative Adele Khodr. “We are advocating with partners in the OneWASH national programme to mainstream menstrual hygiene, particularly in schools and health centers.”

UNICEF has supported the Ministry of Health to establish national standards for reusable and disposable pads and inclusion of menstrual hygiene and health in the health extension programme. Menstrual hygiene and disability are now included in the design and construction of water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities in schools and health centers.

With funding from the governments of the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Canada, awareness campaigns have reached 106,500 school children and 13 million people.

The Government and UNICEF are calling for an end to stigma and shame and for more support for vulnerable women and girls in the form of menstrual pads, especially during COVID-19. This is our duty to ensure the dignity of those caught up in difficult conditions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: President to join UN High-Level Event on Development Financing in Age of COVID-19

Africa Press Office -
Download logoPresident Cyril Ramaphosa will today, Thursday 28 May 2020, address and participate in a virtual United Nations High-Level Event on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond. The President will participate at the invitation of the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. The High-Level Event is jointly hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada and Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica. The purpose is to formulate a comprehensive
Read more
Videos

How to address Africa’s ventilator shortage

CNBC Africa -
Ventilators are an essential tool in the fight against Covid-19. But the continent is suffering from a severe supply shortage. Statistics show there are fewer than 2000 ventilators serving millions of people in Africa. In an attempt to fill the air in Africa’s ventilator market, Uni-Life 100 has launched a new ventilator system to provide mass treatment to patients across the continent. Bob Elshove, Sales Director at Unique Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Periods don’t pause for a pandemic

Africa Press Office -
Download logoToday, Ethiopia joins the rest of the world in commemorating the Menstrual Hygiene Day under the theme, “Periods in Pandemic – it is time to take action!” The objective this year is to emphasize the importance of continuing menstrual hygiene awareness and support for women and girls during COVID-19, especially for those living in poverty, the internally displaced, refugees, and those in quarantine and transit centers. A pandemic such as COVID-19 doesn’t s
Read more
Videos

What is DWS doing to fight corruption & COVID-19?

CNBC Africa -
Parliament is not happy about the slow pace of investigations into unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure cases at the Department of Water and Sanitation and some water boards.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

What is DWS doing to fight corruption & COVID-19?

CNBC Africa -
Parliament is not happy about the slow pace of investigations into unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure cases at the Department of Water and Sanitation and some water boards.
Read more
Videos

Nigeria MPC: Emefiele surprises with 100 basis points cut (full speech)

CNBC Africa -
In a surprise move, Nigeria Monetary Policy Committee cut its main policy rate by 100 basis points to 12.5 per cent and maintained other parameters constant in its third meeting of the year. Nigeria's Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele breaks down the MPC decision and COVID-19 measures to stimulate the economy....
Read more
Videos

Here’s what PSG plans to do with Capitec windfall

CNBC Africa -
PSG will soon close the curtain on its reign as Capitec’s largest shareholder. The investment holding group last night revealed long waited plans on how it would offload its majority shareholding in Capitec. PSG CEO, Piet Mouton joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Rwandan comic book shortlisted for continental prize

CNBC Africa -
Rwandan comic book “Kami” is among the Best 2019-2020 Comics in Africa, and emerges a potential candidate to win a prize at the 2020 Nommo Awards. CNBC Africa spoke with the illustrator and writer Mika Twizerimana Hirwa, on his journey battling for the top prize in the category of Best Graphic Novel/Comic by Africans alongside seven other books.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Building Africa’s Biggest Digital Classroom

CNBC Africa -
An enduring lesson learnt throughout our 175-year existence is that, while things rapidly change around us, the things that truly matter don’t!...
Read more
Brandcom

Op-Ed: Africa’s people-led approach to combat COVID-19 shows signs of progress and leadership

Contributor -
In its fight against the spread of COVID-19, our continent faces a massive challenge that requires unprecedented levels of unity and coordinated action. These are the actions the African Union is taking to fight the pandemic.
Read more

Trending Now

Financial

Central Bank of Nigeria cuts benchmark lending rate to 12.5%

Reuters -
Nigeria’s central bank cut its benchmark lending rate to 12.5% from 13.5%, the central bank governor said on Thursday.
Read more
Energy, Environment & Climate Change

How Africa is hooking up the wilderness with the universe to help NASA in the space race.

Chris Bishop -
Work at the Deep Earth Station is likely to see the biggest influx of people and equipment into Majtiesfontein since the Anglo-Boer War when it was home to British 12,000 troops.
Read more
International News

Trump’s Renewed Fight With China Explained

CNBC -
The Trump administration and the Chinese government are going head to head over the coronavirus. The two largest economic powers in the world are trying to control the coronavirus narrative. The White House has accused China of misleading the world a
Read more
Videos

How to address Africa’s ventilator shortage

CNBC Africa -
Ventilators are an essential tool in the fight against Covid-19. But the continent is suffering from a severe supply shortage. Statistics show there are fewer than 2000 ventilators serving millions of people in Africa. In an attempt to fill the air in Africa’s ventilator market, Uni-Life 100 has launched a new ventilator system to provide mass treatment to patients across the continent. Bob Elshove, Sales Director at Unique Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved