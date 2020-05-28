Coronavirus – Nigeria: 389 new cases of COVID19;

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
389 new cases of COVID-19;
Lagos-256 Katsina-23 Edo-22 Rivers-14 Kano-13 Adamawa-11 Akwa Ibom-11 Kaduna-7 Kwara-6 Nasarawa-6 Gombe-2 Plateau-2 Abia-2 Delta-2 Benue-2 Niger-2 Kogi-2 Oyo-2 Imo-1 Borno-1 Ogun-1 Anambra-1
8733 cases of COVID-19 Nigeria
Discharged: 2501 Deaths: 254
