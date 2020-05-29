APO

Coronavirus – Africa: Over 128,500 confirmed COVID19 cases on the African continent

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Over 128,500 confirmed COVID19 cases on the African continent – with more than 53,000 recoveries & 3,700 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

Videos

COVID-19: This property tech start-up is bringing back the drive-in cinemas to SA

CNBC Africa -
Covid-19 has prevented the entire world from participating in the small pleasures in life like going to the car-wash or watching a movie in the cinema. Companies have been forced to adapt and change business models that would adhere to safe social distancing measures and limited physical interaction in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. One such company is a Property Technology start-up called ParkUpp, they have partnered with a drive-in cinema company to launch drive- cinemas across the country. The cinemas will be set up in quirky and unique venues to fully indulge in the experience of watching movies. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Palesa Moloi, CEO and Co-Founder at ParkUpp.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases As Of 29 May 2020, 9am EAT

Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (129,565) deaths (3,790), and recoveries (53,414) by region: Central (14,295 cases; 368 deaths; 3,914 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20),Cameroon (5,436; 175; 1,996), Central African Republic (755; 1; 23), Chad (726; 65; 413), Congo (571; 19; 161), DRC (2,833; 69; 400), Equatorial Guinea (1,043; 12; 165), Gabon (2,431; 14; 668), Sao Tome & Principe (458; 12; 68) Eastern (14,833; 397; 3,961): Comoros (87; 2; 24), Djibouti (2,914; 20; 1,2
Read more
Videos

The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on Kenyan manufacturing

CNBC Africa -
A study has shown that COVID-19 has caused cash flow constraints for an estimated 79 per cent of manufacturers in Kenya resulting in reduction of casual labourers by 40 per cent and 17 per cent of the permanent workers. Job Wanjohi, Head of Policy at Kenya Association of Manufacturers joined CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

East African youth ready to step up in fight against Covid-19

CNBC Africa -
Yesterday the findings of an East African Covid-19 Youth survey of over 400 young people from the region were released. The survey was conducted by youth leadership development program, YouLead in partnership with Restless Development and others; and among the findings it was revealed that at least 90 per cent of the participants would want to play an active role in their country’s response efforts if they were given the opportunity. CNBC Africa spoke to the Country Director of Restless Development Uganda, Catherine Rodgers and one of the participants in the survey, Patrick Karekezi for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

COVID-19: This property tech start-up is bringing back the drive-in cinemas to SA

CNBC Africa -
Covid-19 has prevented the entire world from participating in the small pleasures in life like going to the car-wash or watching a movie in the cinema. Companies have been forced to adapt and change business models that would adhere to safe social distancing measures and limited physical interaction in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. One such company is a Property Technology start-up called ParkUpp, they have partnered with a drive-in cinema company to launch drive- cinemas across the country. The cinemas will be set up in quirky and unique venues to fully indulge in the experience of watching movies. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Palesa Moloi, CEO and Co-Founder at ParkUpp.
Read more
Videos

The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on Kenyan manufacturing

CNBC Africa -
A study has shown that COVID-19 has caused cash flow constraints for an estimated 79 per cent of manufacturers in Kenya resulting in reduction of casual labourers by 40 per cent and 17 per cent of the permanent workers. Job Wanjohi, Head of Policy at Kenya Association of Manufacturers joined CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

East African youth ready to step up in fight against Covid-19

CNBC Africa -
Yesterday the findings of an East African Covid-19 Youth survey of over 400 young people from the region were released. The survey was conducted by youth leadership development program, YouLead in partnership with Restless Development and others; and among the findings it was revealed that at least 90 per cent of the participants would want to play an active role in their country’s response efforts if they were given the opportunity. CNBC Africa spoke to the Country Director of Restless Development Uganda, Catherine Rodgers and one of the participants in the survey, Patrick Karekezi for more.
Read more
Videos

Here’s how Invest In Africa is helping Kenyan SMEs survive Covid-19

CNBC Africa -
With Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and the informal sector making up a vast majority of the businesses and job opportunities in sub-Saharan Africa, ensuring their survival is crucial to the continent’s economic recovery and growth post Covid-19. CNBC Africa spoke to Wangechi Muriuki, Country Manager of Invest In Africa Kenya to learn more about what’s being done to provide this necessary support.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

VIVO CEO IS A DYNAMIC LEADER FOR THIS INNOVATIVE GLOBAL BRAND

CNBC Africa -
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
Read more
Brandcom

Building Africa’s Biggest Digital Classroom

CNBC Africa -
An enduring lesson learnt throughout our 175-year existence is that, while things rapidly change around us, the things that truly matter don’t!...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Sub-Saharan Africa to suffer 23.1% decline in remittances in 2020 – World Bank

CNBC -
The coronavirus pandemic is leaving migrant workers unable to send money or goods home to families, cutting off a vital lifeline for communities already under siege from a barrage of external shocks.
Read more
Opinion

Op-Ed: Zimbabwean opposition activists charged following their own abduction

Contributor -
On Tuesday, May 26, authorities in Zimbabwe charged three activists from the opposition Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC-A) with breaching the country’s lockdown regulations, nearly two weeks after they were allegedly abducted and brutalised after being taken into police custody.
Read more
Videos

Buhari seeks Senate’s approval for fresh loans

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking the House of Representatives approval for fresh external borrowings of about $5.513 billion. Amid current local and global economic realities, can Nigeria bear more debts? Winston Osuchukwu, Co-founder of Trans-Sahara Incorporated joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Does SA have a plan to wean itself off coal?

CNBC Africa -
As COVID-19 lock-down restrictions were imposed globally, daily global CO₂ emissions in early April 2020 were down 17 per cent compared to the emission levels in the prior year. A number of congested cities around the world are now seeing clearer skies and breathing fresher air. However, the Covid-19 lock-down is only a short-term solution to the social and economic changes that countries need to make to ensure the sustainability and the longevity of climate change actions. Rachael Antwi, Director at Nochua International joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved