Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Another vital support from WAHO to a Member State in the response to #COVID19. This time it's CaboVerde that is the proud recipient of 1250 Viral Transport Media (VTM).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of West African Health Organization (WAHO).