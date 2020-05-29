Coronavirus – Equatorial Guinea: COVID-19 Situation Report

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

The COVID-19 pandemic currently affects more than 188 countries including all African countries. As of 27 May 2020, there were 5,488,825 positive cases, and 349,095 deaths worldwide, out of which only around 85,815 persons (1.6%) were COVID-19 positive and 2,308 (0.7%) deaths were in the African continent according to WHO’s situation report. Equatorial Guinea confirmed its first COVID-19 case on 14 March 2020. As of 27 May 2020, the country has reported a total of 1,043 confirmed COVID-19 cases with evidence of local transmissions in both insular and continental regions. To date,182 patients have recovered while there are 12 deaths. One case has been repatriated in coordination with the embassy of Portugal. Currently, 764 contacts are under investigation, 565 persons are in quarantine (97 in the insular region and 468 in the continental region). In total, 8,268 COVID-19 tests have been conducted nationwide. Equatorial Guinea is one of the countries with highest number of tests per capita in Africa.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/36IlMAv

