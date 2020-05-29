APO

Coronavirus – Gabon: UNICEF Gabon COVID-19 Situation Report

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of May 28, and within the reporting period, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 2,380 with the most significant increase and expansion thus far. Over the past two weeks the pandemic has spread to three other Provinces bringing the number of affected regions to eight out of nine and confirming the active and rapid community transmission patterns. The trend of patient recovery is still consolidating with a total of 631 cases discharged (an increase of 287 cases) over the reporting period the death toll stands at 14 recorded fatalities. The Estuaire and the Haut-Oggoue Provinces remain the two major outbreak hotspots with respectively 80% and 14% of the overall reported confirmed cases. Laboratory capacity across the country has significantly increased with the establishment of a new polyvalent center which can perform up to 10,000 tests per day. This increased testing capacity will further accelerate Government efforts to test, trace, and treat cases. A total of 12,060 people has been tested since the outbreak. tests. The scarcity of demographic and desegregated data is still prevalent. According to the available figures, men account for 62% of positive cases and children under 18 for 9%.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/2MfHnXf

There is no change in the restriction’s measures since May the 11th when the Government ended the State of Emergency and relaxed some of the lockdown constraints while maintaining and enforcing strict social distancing guidelines with compulsory mask wearing along all the other prevention actions, school shutdown and the ban of commercial flights and interprovincial traveling. However, With the lockdown relaxed in greater Libreville area, compliance with rules on social distancing and use of facemasks is inadequate.

A new set of socio-economic measures was adopted by the Government; this includes a financial compensation package for frontline health workers who are facing considerable pressures and risks while battling against the virus.

UNICEF continues to step up its response in coordination and synergy with the Government, the United Nations, the major multilateral partners and the civil society to deliver critical IPC, RCCE, WASH, education, child and social protection support and services.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Related Content

Videos

Law Union & Rock enters TIA agreement with Kanuri LUR

CNBC Africa -
Law Union and Rock say it has executed a transactional implementation agreement with Kanuri LUR which is a new investor for the acquisition of 100 per cent issued capital of the Company. As Insurance companies in Nigeria race Law Union and Rock towards recapitalisation, Ajibola Olayinka, Non-Executive Director at & Chairman of the Board of the Ad-hoc Committee on Recapitalisation joins CNBC Africa more.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Seychelles: Chinese government donates medical materials to Seychelles

Africa Press Office -
Download logoOn 26th May 2020, a batch of protective equipment donated by the Chinese government arrived in Seychelles via Ethiopian Airlines. The donated medical materials include 500 infrared thermometers, which are needed desperately by local schools and institutions, 2,000 medical N95 masks, 10,000 surgical masks, 2,000 disposable protective clothing, 2,000 medical protective goggles, 10,000 disposable sterilized rubber surgical gloves and 10,000 medical isolation shoe covers. China has
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Burundi: Flood Victims in Burundi receive assistance from International Organization for Migration (IOM) amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Africa Press Office -
Over 2,100 victims of severe flooding and mudslides in Burundi are receiving help from IOM, the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Weeks of torrential rain have hit Burundi affecting 45,000 people and sweeping away thousands of homes and businesses, leaving 18,000 people newly displaced. Three large displacement sites for victims have emerged around Burundi’s capital, Bujumbura, where thousands are living in temporary or makeshift accommodations.    There ar
Read more
Videos

Buhari seeks Senate’s approval for fresh loans

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking the House of Representatives approval for fresh external borrowings of about $5.513 billion. Amid current local and global economic realities, can Nigeria bear more debts? Winston Osuchukwu, Co-founder of Trans-Sahara Incorporated joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

COVID-19: Does SA have a plan to wean itself off coal?

CNBC Africa -
As COVID-19 lock-down restrictions were imposed globally, daily global CO₂ emissions in early April 2020 were down 17 per cent compared to the emission levels in the prior year. A number of congested cities around the world are now seeing clearer skies and breathing fresher air. However, the Covid-19 lock-down is only a short-term solution to the social and economic changes that countries need to make to ensure the sustainability and the longevity of climate change actions. Rachael Antwi, Director at Nochua International joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: This property tech start-up is bringing back the drive-in cinemas to SA

CNBC Africa -
Covid-19 has prevented the entire world from participating in the small pleasures in life like going to the car-wash or watching a movie in the cinema. Companies have been forced to adapt and change business models that would adhere to safe social distancing measures and limited physical interaction in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. One such company is a Property Technology start-up called ParkUpp, they have partnered with a drive-in cinema company to launch drive- cinemas across the country. The cinemas will be set up in quirky and unique venues to fully indulge in the experience of watching movies. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Palesa Moloi, CEO and Co-Founder at ParkUpp.
Read more
Videos

The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on Kenyan manufacturing

CNBC Africa -
A study has shown that COVID-19 has caused cash flow constraints for an estimated 79 per cent of manufacturers in Kenya resulting in reduction of casual labourers by 40 per cent and 17 per cent of the permanent workers. Job Wanjohi, Head of Policy at Kenya Association of Manufacturers joined CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

East African youth ready to step up in fight against Covid-19

CNBC Africa -
Yesterday the findings of an East African Covid-19 Youth survey of over 400 young people from the region were released. The survey was conducted by youth leadership development program, YouLead in partnership with Restless Development and others; and among the findings it was revealed that at least 90 per cent of the participants would want to play an active role in their country’s response efforts if they were given the opportunity. CNBC Africa spoke to the Country Director of Restless Development Uganda, Catherine Rodgers and one of the participants in the survey, Patrick Karekezi for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

VIVO CEO is a dynamic leader for this innovative global brand

brandcom partner -
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
Read more
Brandcom

Building Africa’s Biggest Digital Classroom

brandcom partner -
An enduring lesson learnt throughout our 175-year existence is that, while things rapidly change around us, the things that truly matter don’t!...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Sub-Saharan Africa to suffer 23.1% decline in remittances in 2020 – World Bank

CNBC -
The coronavirus pandemic is leaving migrant workers unable to send money or goods home to families, cutting off a vital lifeline for communities already under siege from a barrage of external shocks.
Read more
Opinion

Op-Ed: Zimbabwean opposition activists charged following their own abduction

Contributor -
On Tuesday, May 26, authorities in Zimbabwe charged three activists from the opposition Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC-A) with breaching the country’s lockdown regulations, nearly two weeks after they were allegedly abducted and brutalised after being taken into police custody.
Read more
Videos

Law Union & Rock enters TIA agreement with Kanuri LUR

CNBC Africa -
Law Union and Rock say it has executed a transactional implementation agreement with Kanuri LUR which is a new investor for the acquisition of 100 per cent issued capital of the Company. As Insurance companies in Nigeria race Law Union and Rock towards recapitalisation, Ajibola Olayinka, Non-Executive Director at & Chairman of the Board of the Ad-hoc Committee on Recapitalisation joins CNBC Africa more.
Read more
Videos

Buhari seeks Senate’s approval for fresh loans

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking the House of Representatives approval for fresh external borrowings of about $5.513 billion. Amid current local and global economic realities, can Nigeria bear more debts? Winston Osuchukwu, Co-founder of Trans-Sahara Incorporated joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved