Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update 29 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

3,831 samples tested in the past 24 hours

74,003 samples tested so far 127 new positive cases today Total confirmed cases stand at 1,745 17 new recoveries today 438 Total discharged and recovered 4 fatalities today 62 Total fatalities

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo